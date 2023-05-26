Baidu to soon officially launch generative AI model

Baidu will very soon officially launch generative AI model, says CEO Robin Li

CEO Robin Li made the announcement at the Zhongguancun Forum, one of China's most well-known techology forums

Beijing,
  • May 26 2023, 16:31 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 16:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Chinese search engine giant Baidu's CEO Robin Li said on Friday that the company will "very soon" officially launch Ernie 3.5, a generative AI large-language model that will power Baidu's ChatGPT-like app Ernie Bot and upgrade its search engine.

Li made the announcement at the Zhongguancun Forum, one of China's most well-known techology forums, around two months after Ernie Bot was first shown to the public to mixed reviews.

Since then, Ernie Bot and other products powered by the company's generative AI large-language model have remained in trial mode, with a select number of companies and users invited to test the products and provide feedback.

