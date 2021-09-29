Big Billion Days sale: Flipkart to offer Apple iPhone 12 for less than Rs 50,000?

Apple, earlier in the month, unveiled the new line of iPhone 13 series phones. With the launch of new models, the company reduced the prices of the older models including the 2020-based iPhone 12 series.

Apple iPhone 12 and 12 mini received a permanent price cut of Rs 14,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. This reduced the starting price to Rs 65,900 and Rs Rs 59,900 against the launch prices of Rs 79,900 and Rs 64, 900, respectively.

Now, Flipkart has teased that Apple's best-selling iPhone 12 series will be available as low as Rs 49,999, that's Rs 15,901 less the official MRP set by Apple in India.

Walmart-owned company has kicked off the special campaign on social media platforms and the e-commerce site ahead of its Big Billion Days sale, which by the way is scheduled to start this weekend on October 3. It will conclude on October 10.



Flipkart teases to offer Apple iPhone 12 for as low as Rs 49,999 during Big Billion Days sale this weekend (screen-grab of Flipkart app)



Should you buy Apple iPhone 12?

Yes! For a Rs 49,999 price tag, it is a worthy long-term investment.

Apple iPhone 12 is a solid premium phone with a powerful A14 Bionic chipset which is faster and better than any premium Android phone in the market. Also, it will get at least five to six more years of software support from Apple.

It has everything a high-end handset should have-- a top-notch camera that takes spectacular pictures in all light conditions, offers a day-long battery life, and in terms of performance, it is a workhorse of mobile and thanks to highly durable Ceramic Shield on display and sturdy metallic frame, the iPhone 12 will surely serve you long.

