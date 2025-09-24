Tamil Nadu adds over 2,400 hectares of mangrove cover in four years

<p>Chennai: As part of the efforts to strengthen its coasts to secure a climate-resilient future for coastal districts, the Tamil Nadu government has expanded its mangrove cover with new plantations in over 2,400 hectares and restored another 1,200 hectares of mangroves in the past four years. </p><p>The maximum new plantation has come up at Muthupet in Thiruvarur district to an extent of 1,350 hectares, followed by Nagapattinam (250 hectares), Thoothukudi (211.4 hectares), and Mayiladuthurai (190 hectares). </p><p>Mangrove forests serve as nature's frontline defenders, shielding coastlines, nurturing biodiversity, and supporting livelihoods and fish production by serving as nurseries. While new plantations of mangrove trees have come up in 11 districts, including Chennai and Chengalpattu, the restoration activities were taken up in seven districts across the State. </p><p><strong>Restoration of mangroves in Ennore</strong></p><p>Another highlight of the ambitious programme is the restoration of mangroves in Ennore, which was devastated due to the 2023 oil spill from a Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) refinery after Cyclone Michaung. The Ennore Creek is gradually regaining its natural vibrancy, birdlife, and coastal protection functions. </p><p>Point Kalimere in Muthupet is the largest mangrove ecosystem in Tamil Nadu, followed by Pichavaram in Cuddalore District. As many as 17 mangrove species are found in Tamil Nadu, with Avicennia and Rhizophora being the most common species. </p><p>Tamil Nadu has a mangrove cover of 41 sq km, and with the new plantations, the State is on its way to doubling its mangrove cover. </p><p>The Muthupet mangrove forest system supports diverse flora and fauna, stabilises sediments, and serves as a natural buffer against tidal surges, cyclones, and storms, but large areas remain degraded due to historical pressures and require sustained restoration.</p><p>Under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Muthupet was prioritised and restoration works were undertaken on 200 hectares of degraded mangrove patches. “Scientific methods such as linear planting and the use of tidal hydrology were applied to ensure survival and natural regeneration. Around 5,000 saplings were planted as part of this initiative,” a senior government official said. </p><p>Besides restoration, 25 hectares were brought under new mangrove plantations in 2024-2025 in the district.</p><p>“With over 2,400 hectares of new plantations and 1,200 hectares of restored mangroves in the last 4 years, Tamil Nadu is strengthening its coasts with nature’s most powerful bioshield, securing a climate resilient future for coastal districts,” Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment and Forests), said. </p><p>The government has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) to drive joint coastal and marine conservation through baseline studies, restoration of ecosystems such as mangroves, seagrass, and coral reefs, and community-based eco-livelihoods.</p>