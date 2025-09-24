Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Tamil Nadu adds over 2,400 hectares of mangrove cover in four years

The State also restored 1,200 hectares of mangroves during the period
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 13:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 13:58 IST
India NewsTamil NaduTamil Nadu Newsmangrove conservationMangrove

Follow us on :

Follow Us