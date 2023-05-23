Criminal IP: This Chrome extension can prevent phishing attacks, malwares and more

During the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020 and post lockdown era, people are relying on tech more than ever before. Now, most of them carry out their work and get services delivered online.

However, there are millions of innocent users who are yet to know the dangers lurking on the web. There are several cases, particularly in India, where bad actors masquerading as bank executives and Income Tax officers, are sending out fake warning messages on messenger apps and emails to potential victims that their bank account will be blocked if don't fill out the KYC (Know your Customer) forms.

Criminals send URL links of compromised websites to the users and make them click and the latter inadvertently install malware or reveal financial details.

Only a few people know how to avoid such online fraud. So, to safeguard naive users, AI SPERA has launched a Criminal IP, a value-added Chrome extension that promises protection against phishing links, malware, and ransomware.

With the help of Artificial Intelligence(AI)-based technology, Criminal IP is capable of performing real-time scanning of websites globally, to detect phishing sites.

Also, it can even audit the safety levels of all websites and name them in categories such as Safe, Low, Moderate, Dangerous, and Critical.

Add to that, the Criminal IP Chrome extension also offers Advanced Mode, which provides detailed data on IP addresses connected to domains such as Whois applications, vulnerabilities, open ports, and more.

And, it offers information on the latest security issues too.



Criminal IP subscription plans (screen-grab)



AI SPERA also offers paid subscription options-- Lite, Medium, and Pro--with additional benefits. The latter is available for $1089 per month and offers users to audit unlimited banners and IP addresses. With the Lite option ($65 per month), users can scan 1 million banners and 100,000 IP addresses.

With the Medium option for $349 per month, users can scan 20 million banners and one million IP addresses on Criminal IP.

All three offer general filters for protection against phishing sites, all search and intelligence functions, and IP address domain threat analysis.

This is a very handy tool for naive users to have to safeguard against the dangers lurking on the web. With Criminal IP on, whenever users receive any URL link in their inbox of messenger app or email account, you can check it with the Criminal IP Chrome extension.

