Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro make their way to iPads

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are two of the most popular multimedia editing platform for Apple Mac owners around the world.

Now, for the first time ever, Apple has introduced the Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to iPads. Unlike for Macs, which require owners to pay upfront, here iPad owners get the option of monthly (Rs 499) and annual (Rs 4,999/year) subscription options with a one-month free trial option from May 23 onwards.

Final Cut Pro is compatible with M1-powered iPad models or newer versions, whereas Logic Pro will be available on iPad models with A12 Bionic silicon or newer iterations. The devices should require iPadOS 16.4 to support multi-media applications.

Apple has tweaked the user interface of the two software for iPads. Final Cut Pro features an all-new touch interface, supports multi-touch gestures, and comes with intuitive tools.

It has a new jog wheel that makes the editing process easier and allows users to interact with content in completely new ways. He/she can navigate the Magnetic Timeline, move clips, and make fast frame-accurate edits with just the tap of a finger.



Final Cut Pro for iPads. Credit: Apple



To make good use of the Apple Pencil on iPad, the Final Cut Pro supports Live Drawing. Users can draw and write directly on top of video content using Apple Pencil.

On iPad Pro with M2, the Apple Pencil hover feature ability helps users quickly skim and preview footage without ever touching the screen.

There is also Pro camera mode, which offers greater control of the creation process on iPad. With this, video creators can shoot high-quality video in portrait or landscape orientation, monitor audio and available recording time, and manually control settings like focus, exposure, and white balance.

It also features Multicam Video Editing, Fast Cut Features with Machine Learning, Pro Graphics, Effects, and Audio. Users can still import and export to different devices.

Logic Pro is an all-in-one professional music creation app. Like the Final Cut Pro, it also supports multi-touch gestures, music creators can play software instruments and interact naturally with controls, as well as navigate complex projects with pinch-to-zoom and swipe-to-scroll.

It also comes with Plug-in Tiles, offering easy access to the most useful controls at the creator’s fingertips, making it easy to quickly shape sounds. With the built-in mics on iPad, users can capture voice or instrument recordings.

Logic Pro for iPads. Credit: Apple



With five studio-quality mics on iPad Pro, users can turn virtually any space into a recording studio. Creators can also make precision edits and draw detailed track automation with

Apple Pencil, and connect a Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard to utilise key commands that speed up production.

With support for Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio, users can also speed up the workflows by utilising key commands. Creators can view and edit HDR video and apply colour grades with accuracy using Reference Mode on iPads and iPad Pro models.

