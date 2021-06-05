Gadgets Weekly: Alienware X17 gaming PC series and more

Technology companies such as Dell's Alienware, Sony, Xiaomi, and Realme, among others launched a new smartphone, laptops, SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) monitor and more this week (May 30-June 5).

Alienware X15, X17 series gaming laptops

They come with Alienware Cryo-TechTM cooling technology which introduces Element 31, a proprietary thermal interface material (TIM) concocted from Encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound.

This material exists between the CPU and its thermal elements to disperse heat and mitigate spikes in core temperatures from affecting the system’s performance. Unlike what’s currently available on the market, X-Series delivers up to a 25% improvement in thermal resistance advantage with Element 31, but in order to dive into those patent-pending innovations that’ll require level 10 clearance to disclose.

They also come with HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation for extended performance during long hours of gameplay, the X-Series offers more heat dissipation and gaming performance.

"The new exclusive Alienware Quad Fan design blows air efficiently through the system, chassis, and internal hotspots, designed to help keep your gaming engines cool wherever you go. Finally, our patent-pending Smart Fan control technology utilizes AI to enable improved application performance as each fan independently spins up, slows down, or remains steady according to various sensors strategically placed around core system components," said the company.



The new Alienware X15 and X17 series laptops. Credit: Dell



They are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs– up to a 3080. X15 and X17 support the power of a maximum graphic of 110W and 165W, respectively.

Available as an option on the x17, the CHERRY MX keyboard is a 3.5mm ultra-low-profile design that allows you to press deeper with more emphasis, incorporating German stainless-steel mechanical components for a tactile experience like no other.

Both the X-series configurations include a Windows Hello IR camera for quick facial biometric logins. Various panel options also include our ComfortView Plus, hardware-based, low-blue-light technology to help reduce eye strain without sacrificing display quality.

Alienware X15 and X17 cost $1,999 and $2,099 respectively and go on sale in select markets from June 15 onwards.

DetelPro Oxy10

DetelPro Oxy10 comes with an LED display which helps the users to easily check the results. The new Pulse oximeter can be simply clipped onto a fingertip and displays both the oxygen saturation, as well as pulse rate. It has the normal range of 70-99 percent for oxygen saturation.



DetelPro Oxy10. Credit: DetelPro



Additionally, DetelPro pulse oximeter is equipped with an auto shut-off feature that gets activated after 8 seconds of inactivity. This Oximeter, too, has a One Button operation feature, so using it will not be a hassle. It costs Rs 299.

Sony's new Mobile ES line of Car audio systems

Sony launched four new Mobile ES line of car audio systems-- XS-162ES (6 ½-inch -inch 2-way component speaker), XS-160ES (6 ½-inch Coaxial 2-way speakers), XS-690ES: 6 x 9 -inch Coaxial 2-way speakers and XS-W104ES: 10-inch Single Voice Coil Subwoofer.

The XS-162ES, a 6 ½-inch-inch 2-way component speaker comes optimal, metalized polypropylene film capacitor with lower dissipation for a smoother high-end. It features a bi-amp capable design to mitigate current distortion to the tweeter when running the woofer with high input levels. A dedicated gain selector balances the woofer and tweeter signal levels and enables tweeter level adjustment even when driving the components from a single amplifier.

The rest of the features of three models -- -- XS-162ES, XS-160ES, XS-690ES share the same.

They come with Mica Reinforced Cellular (MRC) is Sony’s original speaker diaphragm material, engineered for high rigidity and good internal loss (low resonant distortion), with a lightweight design. This third-generation compound has been further optimized with mechanical driver improvements to deliver an even wider frequency response and smoother, more natural sound characteristics. Embedding MRC in a unique matrix with aramid fibers suppresses diaphragm resonance and minimizes distortion — not only in the lows, but also in the mid and higher frequencies. The result is sound that is powerful at all frequencies and uncommonly clean — even at high volume.



New Mobile ES line of Car audio systems. Credit: Sony



They also feature a Five-beam Frame design, which disperses resonance while the integrated Dynamic Air Diffuser ensures efficient air circulation for smooth cone travel and cooling of the voice coil.

Sony's XS-690ES, XS-162ES and XS-160ES-- cost Rs 24,990, Rs 20,990 and Rs 16,990, respectively.

The XS-W104ES, a 10-inch Single Voice Coil Subwoofer comes with MRC (Mica Reinforced Cellular) Honeycomb design language. The core of the diaphragm is a foam-like material with a honeycomb-shaped fiber base, which gives flexural rigidity exceeding ten times higher than that of a regular PP matrix. This promises precise and powerful bass and low distortion simultaneously. Optimized for the newly developed mechanical approaches, this third-generation subwoofer diaphragm offers enhanced frequency response and smooth sound characteristics.

Additionally, it features A rigid aluminum bobbin and Dynamic Air Diffuser further supports the speaker's wide frequency response, for controlled and dynamic bass delivery. It costs Rs 16,990.

Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid vacuum system

The new G30 Hybrid series comes in a compact design. It uses the second generation Eufy Smart Dynamic Navigation technology (Gyro Navigation) and a path tracking sensor. It ensures accurate route planning and methodical movement allowing for greater room coverage and reduced cleaning time. The robotic cleaner sets the Boundary Strips that allow the user, to exclude the areas to clean. The device uses specialised dual-Hall Sensors to detect the Boundary Strips you set, ensuring it only cleans the areas required.

The new Robovac G30 runs on the second-gen of BoostIQ, which automatically optimizes 2000pa suction power according to the type of floor it’s cleaning or how much dirt it detects. The suction picks up more debris across all surfaces, while the mopping module applies the finishing touch. With both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, RoboVac G30 Hybrid, G30 also includes disposable and reusable mop cloths for complete cleaning freedom. The super slim design 2.85-inch effortlessly glides under furniture and into hard-to-reach areas.



The new Robovac G30 Hybrid vacuum system. Credit: Eufy



The G30 supports multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling that ensures an effortless flow, which can be tracked via ‘Eufy Home App’ with a complete control history. Refined from the inside and out to provide quiet vacuuming with zero hassle, RoboVac cleans with the equivalent sound of a microwave. G30 also supports controls with Voice assistance – Amazon Alexa & Google Siri. It costs Rs 23,999.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition

It sports a 40-inch screen with a bezel-less metal frame enclosure. It comes with a 93.7% screen-to-body ratio and offers a 178-degree wide viewing angle.

Inside, it comes with the proprietary Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) technology, which promises to deliver high-quality visuals and true-to-life colours. The VPE technology enables the TV to provide an accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts, and pinpoint precision in colour reproduction.



The new Mi LED TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition. Credit: Xiaomi



It is powered by Amlogic Cortex A53 quad-core with Mali-450 MP3 graphics engine, 1GB DDR RAM, 8GB eMMC storage, support Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2 (BLE)

It promises a true cinematic experience with an immersive audiovisual experience. It supports 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD and an array of ports available at the back including a 3.5mm audio out, SPDIF, and three HDMI ports. This helps in connecting to multiple devices like a soundbar, home theatre, etc. easily.

Realem X7 Max and 4K smart TV

The new Realme X7 Max sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with support for HDR10+ and a 120Hz display refresh rate. It has a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio and also comes with an in-display sensor and stereo speakers tuned by the Dolby Atmos system.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with a 6nm class 3GHz MediaTek Dimensity 1200 octa-core processor backed by ARM G77 MC9 GPU, Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 OS, 8GB LPDDR4x/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 50W SuperDart fast charging.

It also boasts triple-camera module-- main 64MP (Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8) + ultra-wide angle (119-degree) 8MP (f/2.3) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features 16MP (f/2.5) snapper. Its price start at Rs 26,999.



The new X7 Max series phone. Credit: Realme India



The new Realme smart TV 4K comes in two sizes-- 43-inch and 50-inch-- with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160p).

It boasts The Dolby Vision imaging technology that combines high dynamic range (HDR) with wide color gamut capabilities.

The new Realme 4K models support 1.07 billion colours and ultra-wide colour gamut, up to 83% NTSC, Chroma Boost Picture Engine, and 90% DCI-P3, giving the image more colours and more details. It offers has seven display modes- Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving, and User.

It promises to deliver a more vivid, lifelike image. Highlights are up to 40 times brighter and blacks are 10 times darker than a standard picture. Images blaze brightly from the screen and highlights dazzle.



The new 4K smart TV series. Credit: Realme India



It offers a viewing angle up to 178-degree, which ensures people view the TV from most angles and also the quality of colour and picture will not be affected. Also, it comes with TÜV Low Blue Light Certification, meaning the display will have less impact on users' eye health compared to other brands. Its price starts at Rs 27,999.

