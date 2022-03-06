Gadgets Weekly: Asus Vivobook 13 Slate, Sony WH-XB910N headset and more

Technology companies such as Asus, Sony, Samsung, Poco and Lava, among others launched a new line of smartphones, laptops, headphones and more this week (February 28-March 6).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED series

The new Asus device boasts 13.3-inch 16:9 OLED HDR (1920x1080p) display with 0.2 ms response time, 1.07 billion colours, and offers peak brightness up to 550 nits and 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness, promising a brighter and more detailed viewing experience.

The company says that the OLED panel has 70% less harmful blue light than LCD panels and is certified by TÜV Rheinland for ensuring the device adheres to high safety and quality standards. For the best visual experience, the display also supports Dolby Vision.

It houses four built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos support with Volume-enhancing, distortion-suppressing smart amplifier, to deliver better music, movies, or podcasts in a detailed aural environment, with perfect clarity and lifelike spatial separation.



Vivobook 13 Slate OLED series. Credit: Asus India



As you can see, the device is not just a display alone, but come with bundled slim and detachable keyboard. It attaches magnetically and promises to offer the best typing experience.

Under-the-hood, it is powered 3.3Ghz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Processor 1.1 GHz (4M Cache, 4 cores), Windows 11 Home OS, 4GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and come with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support display, one 3.5mm combo audio jack and a micro SD card reader.

The ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED features a 50Whr battery and can deliver up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge. Also, the touch panel of the device supports Asus Pen 2.0. It can be charged via a hidden USB-C port. You can charge up to 100% in just 30min, which gets you over 140 hours of use. Depending on the RAM + Storage configuration, the device’s price ranges between Rs 45,990 and Rs 62,990, respectively.

Sony WH-XB910N

It boasts dual noise sensor technology for digital noise cancellation. With extra bass and Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), it promises to deliver 360-degree reality immersive audio



WH-XB910N headset. Credit: Sony



It also supports Adaptive Sound Control for smart listening, hassle-free experience featuring Google’s Fast Pair. Also, it comes with a multipoint port for a seamless connection. Also, it promises to deliver a long-lasting battery with 30 hours for uninterrupted music playback with a single charge. It costs Rs 14,990.

Lava X2 series

The new phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, fingerprint sensor, MediaTek octa-core processor backed by Android 11 (Go Edition), 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable) and a 5,000mAh battery, which promises to offer 38 hours of talk time and up to 10.5 hours of YouTube content streaming with a single charge.



The new X2 smartphone series. Credit: Lava



It also houses a dual-8MP camera with LED flash on the back and a 5MP sensor on the front for selfies and video chatting. It comes in two colours— Blue and Cyan— for Rs 6,999. For a limited time, it will be available for Rs 6,599 on Amazon and Lava e-store till March 11.

Poco M4 Pro

It comes with a 6.43-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, support up to 1000 nits peak brightness, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM slots, a dedicated microSD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack, and IR blaster (to control support smart TVs, ACs).

Inside, the new M4 Pro features a 12nm class MediaTek Hello G96 octa-core chipset, Mali-G57 MC2 graphics engine, Android 11-based MIUI 13, 6GB/8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 64GB/128GB USF 2.2 (expandable up to 1TB), triple-camera module— main 64MP (f/1.8) + 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2), 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, a 16MP (f/2.4) front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W charger.



The new M4 Pro. Credit: Poco India



It will be available in three configurations— in three variants: 6GB+64GB for INR 14,999, 6GB+128GB for INR 16,499, and 8GB+128GB for INR 17,999 respectively. It comes in three colours—Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue.

Rapoo H series headsets

Rapoo’s H100 Plus features stereo audio output with a rotary microphone for better sound management. It has a convenient volume adjustment and supports voice calls seamlessly. This headset comes with a wired transmission mode and a 3.5 mm audio jack for easy connectivity. It costs Rs 999.



H 100 Plus series headset. Credit: Rapoo



On the other hand, H120 sports a very high-quality USB digital audio output. With microphone noise reduction and a USB connector, it comes handy for the online work calls and meetings. It also comes with a wired transmission and adjustable microphone rotation. It offers more features like smooth HD voice calls and other multiple functions of the given control features, ensuring a hassle-free and premium experience. It costs Rs 1,499.



H 120 series headset. Credit: Rapoo



Samsung Galaxy Book2 series

It features a graphite-hued enclosure with a 14-inch full HD display with Anti-Glare tech.

It runs Windows 11 Pro OS out-of-the-box, 8GB RAM ( option to expand to 64GB via two slots), 51.5Wh battery with USB-C 65W charger, full HD 1080p + IR camera for facial recognition security, fingerprint power key, dual MIC, stereo speaker, Dolby Atmos sound system, USB-C ( x 1), USB-A (x 2), one Thunderbolt 4, one HDMI 2.0, RJ45, 3.55mm headphone/mic jack, microSD slot, and Kensington Lock.

The company is offering multiple CPU options-- Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors and 12th Gen Intel Core i3 or i5 or i7 processors.

As far as the graphics card is concerned, consumers will get the option to choose between Intel UHD GraphicsIntel Iris X Graphics and NVIDIA GeForce MX570 A.



The new Galaxy Book2 series. Credit: Samsung



It also boasts the Tamper Alert function that detects and tracks malicious attempts to interfere with security-critical data and stop PC attacks before the operating system is infiltrated.

Galaxy Book2 Business is capable of stopping attempts to compromise its system by establishing a Hardware-based Root of Trust, which validates BIOS and builds a dependable trust chain between the CPU, secure embedded processor, and SPI flash.

Samsung also launched the Galaxy Book2 Pro series with more powerful hardware at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 (February 8- March 3) in Barcelona.

Must read | Key difference between Galaxy Book2 and Book2 Pro series

Asus 8Z

It comes in 5.9-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,100 nits brightness, in-display fingerprint sensor, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield and also boasts an IP68 rating, meaning it can sustain underwater pressure up to 1.5 meters ( around 5 feet) for close to 30 minutes.

Inside, Asuz 8Z houses 5nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octo-core processor, Adreno 660 GPU, Android 11-based ZenUI 8, 6GB / 8GB/16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM, 64GB (UFS2.1) / 128GB (UFS 3.1) /256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and a 4,000mAh battery with Type-C 30W HyperCharge adapter in-box.



Asus 8Z series. Credit: Asus India



It boasts a dual-camera module on the back--primary 64MP camera ( Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide camera ( IMX363 sensor, dual PD autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, 4cm macro mode) with LED flash and support 8K video recording. On the front, it features a 12MP (Sony IMX663 sensor, dual PD autofocus).

Asus is offering the device in just one configuration-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 42,999.

