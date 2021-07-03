Gadgets Weekly: Dyson Omni-glide cleaner, Realme beard trimmers and more

Technology companies such as Dyson, TCL, Vivo, Samsung, Amazon, and Realme among others, launched vacuum cleaners, smart speakers, new phones, smart TVs, and more this week (June 27-July 3).

Dyson Omni-glide vacuum cleaner

British technology major Dyson earlier this week launched the companies brand new Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner in India.

As the name suggests, it comes with an innovative omnidirectional soft roller cleaner, which can easily move forward, backward, and even sideways. It is powered by two motorised soft rollers and can pick everything from large debris to fine particles. Also, the motor is integrated into the brush bar, allowing uninterrupted cleaning right to the edge of the room.



The new Dyson Omni-glide vacuum cleaner launched in India. Credit: Dyson



The company has incorporated four 360-degree-castors that allow the cleaner head to glide in all directions, making it easy to negotiate obstacles and clean in tight spaces as small as 20.7cm. Also, it comes with anti-static black carbon fibre filaments that can pick up fine dust from hard floors.

At the heart of the Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner, there is a small but powerful Dyson Hyperdymium motor. It can clock at up to 105,000rpm to create powerful suction on hard floors. It comes with 8 cyclone tubes that can generate forces of 98,000g to remove microscopic dust from the airflow.

The new Dyson Omni-glide offers two-- power and mode selection buttons instead of a trigger. With this, users can swap hands easily while cleaning around obstacles. Dyson Omni-glide vacuum has five stages of filtration with ePTFE porous membranes that help trap close to 99.97% of particles down to 0.3 microns.



Dyson Omni-glide Series. Credit: Dyson



Its slim bin has a hygienic ejection mechanism with a rotary catch, to drive out dust in one smooth action. Also, it can be placed on the wall-mounted charging dock.

As far as the battery is concerned, it houses lithium-ion cells and can deliver up to 20 minutes of fade-free power. Click-in battery capability doubles the run time for longer cleans.

Dyson Omni-glide vacuum cleaner costs Rs 34,900 in India.

Tecno Spark Go 21

It comes with a 6.52-inch HD+(1500 x 720p) display with peak brightness up to 480 nits, triple slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD), 1.8GHz MediaTek Helio A20 quad-core chipset, Android 10 Go Edition-based HiOS 6.2, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB) and a 5,000mAh battery.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a dual-camera module-- 13MP (f/1.8+ secondary AI Lens with LED flash. On the front, it houses an 8MP snapper with flash support.



Tecno Spark Go 21. Credit: Tecno Mobile



Tecno Spark Go 21 comes in Galaxy Blue, Horizon Orange and Maldives Blue-- for Rs 7,299. The company will offer the device for Rs 6,999 for a limited time.

Vivo Y51

Vivo launched a new variant of V51 in India. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The rest of the features are the same as the original model.



Vivo Y51 series. Credit: Vivo India



The Vivo Y51 features 6.58-inch full HD+ (2408x1080p) LCD screen, 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core CPU, 610 GPU, 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB (UFS 2.1, expandable up to 1TB), Android 11-based Funtouch OS, triple-camera module-- 48MP main sensor (with f/1.79 aperture, Electronic Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP macro sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) with LED flash, 16MP (with f/2.0 aperture) front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It comes in two colours--titanium sapphire and crystal symphony--for Rs 17,999.

Realme Beard Trimmer

The new Realme Beard Trimmer comes with a 10mm comb, 20 length settings, 0.5mm precision, full stainless-steel blade, which is washable.

The Beard Trimmer Plus features 40 different length settings, 10mm & 20mm combs with 0.5mm precision, two full stainless-steel blades, and IPX7 water resistance rating.

Both the trimmers come with an 800mAh efficiency battery, which can be used without a cord for 120 minutes.



Realme Beard Trimmer. Credit: Realme India



For instance, if a user operates it for 10 minutes a day, he will get a battery life of up to 12 days. The trimmers also have a LED battery indicator that shows the battery level to the user continuously so that one knows when it's time to charge the trimmer.

The ergonomically designed beard trimmer series is made of skin-friendly ABS materials, makes them easy to hold and allows users a comfortable and flexible grip for trimming. The trimmers also feature a convenient Type-C port that allows users to charge their trimmer while using it and is super convenient, especially when the battery runs out. Both Realme Trimmer models operate at less than 68db sound providing users with a quiet and comfortable trimming experience. These Trimmers also come with a Travel Lock which can be operated with just one click, while putting the trimmer in their backpacks or suitcase for travel.

The standard Realme Beard Trimmer costs Rs 1,299 and the Beard Trimmer Plus is priced Rs 1,999.

Realme Hairdryer

It is said to be designed to provide a five-minute quick-drying experience for long hair and is equipped with an efficient 1,400 watts of power and a motor that spins up to 19,000 rpm, allowing the hairdryer to blow hot air up to 13.8m/s.

It offers two wind speed levels to set the hair - The soft wind setting that blows air at 50-55°C giving gentle warm airflow, and the strong wind setting that blows air at 55-60°C giving powerful warm airflow. These temperatures are healthy golden temperatures for hair care. It also features advanced negative ions technology, that generates 20 million negative ions per cubic centimeter, to give your hair more comprehensive and deeper care. As we know, the static electricity in the hair causes the hair cuticle to open, which increases friction and accelerates moisture loss from the hair. The negative ions applied to the hair can reduce static electricity, help the hair cuticle to close, reduce moisture loss in the hair, making the hair much softer and less frizzy, therefore improving the overall quality of the hair.



Realme Hairdryer. Credit: Realme India



It also comes with a V-0 flame retardant ABS and PC high-grade material, which provides a good insulation structure to give users a completely safe experience. Realme hairdryer also consists of a three-layer mesh consisting of an air inlet grille, an inlet mesh, and a nylon mesh for safety. This design ensures that the hair doesn’t get sucked into the hairdryer. It costs Rs 1,999.

Realme Buds 2 Neo

It features an 11.2mm dynamic driver, that makes the bass richer and deeper, delivering a crystal clear full-range sound. It is equipped with one simple button that controls various features remotely and with just one click, the user can play or pause the music and answer or end a call.



Realme Buds 2 Neo. Credit: Realme India



It also consists of a 90-degree angle audio jack and a high-definition built-in microphone which ensures that a user has a clear and stable call experience. It costs Rs 499.

Amazon Echo Show 10 and 5 series

The new Echo Show 5 features a 5.0-inch (960 x 480p) display, a 2MP HD camera, MediaTek MT 8163 processor, and a single 1.65-inch 4W speaker.

Like the other Echo Show speakers, it will help you get all the information, control IoT devices at home from anywhere, watch multimedia content and even make video calls to friends and family. This is best suited for bedrooms and kitchens.



Amazon Echo Show 10, Show 5 series. Credit: Amazon India



On the other hand, the Echo Show 10 has a bigger display, better speakers, and comes with a unique design language.

It features 10-inch flat-display panel connected to the cylindrically shaped speaker similar to the Echo Studio, but in a smaller dimension. The sound output is loud and at the same time, very clear even when the volume is on the higher side.

TCL mini-LED smart TV series

The new TCL C825 smart TV series boasts a new-age mini LED display. It comes packed with thousands of light control units that are used to increase the number of backlight sources. This promises brighter and natural colour accuracy of subject beamed on the TV panel resulting in an immersive viewing experience.

It is also backed by Full Array Local Dimming technology, which promises to offer more contrast, more accurate color, making black darker, white whiter.



The new 4K smart TVs launched in India. Credit: TCL



TCL C825 also boasts Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz MEMC, and TCL’s proprietary software algorithm that reduces cases of visual fatigues and enhanced image quality.

There is also Game Master mode. Users can console through HDMI 2.1 port, which is dedicated for gamers and enables users to play high-quality games with smoother processing and powerful optimisation.

The TV also comes with a full HD (1080P) magnetic magic camera with support for Google Duo and Zoom Meet for virtual classes or meetings. It also features IMAX Enhanced certified 2.1 integrated ONKYO Soundbar with Dolby Atmos system and a built-in Subwoofer.

TCL C825 comes in two sizes-- 55-inch and 65-inch-- for Rs 1,14,990 and Rs 1,49,990 respectively.

Besides the C825 model, TCL also launched two other models-- QLED 4K Android 11 TV C725, and a QLED 4K Android 11 TV C728.

