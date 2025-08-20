Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka to take 'conscious' decision on bike taxi policy after HC questions ban

The bench orally observed: 'Give it a serious thought. There are lives at stake here.'
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 16:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 16:21 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka High Courtbike taxis

Follow us on :

Follow Us