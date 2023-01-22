Gadgets Weekly: Garmin Instinct Crossover, Lenovo Yoga 9i and more

Technology companies such as Garmin, Lenovo, Syska, and Sony, among others launched new watches, laptops, soundbars, and more this week (January 9-15).

Instinct Crossover

It is a tailor-made watch for outdoor junkies. It boasts a thermal and shock-resistant rugged body built with MIL-STD-810 standard, on the top, features chemically strengthened scratch-resistant lens and a 10 ATM (100 meters) water rating.

Also, the Instinct Crossover features Super-Lumi Nova-coated analog hands and a chapter ring in the dial. The analog hands are overlayed on Instinct Crossover’s high-resolution digital display. It can swiftly move when users want detailed smart feature data.

It offers Garmins' own algorithm-generated statistics such as Sleep Score and Advanced Sleep Monitoring and a Health Monitoring activity that allows users to record key health metrics, such as Body Battery (overall fitness), stress, and heart rate in a single view. Key fitness features include VO2 Max, Pulse Ox2, Fitness Age, Training Status/Load/Effect, HRV Status, and Recovery Time (after exercise).



Garmin Instinct Crossover. Credit: Garmin



There is also Instinct Crossover - solar edition, which comes with infinite battery life in battery saver mode with solar charging, it provides traditional analog features like time, date, and a stopwatch.

Instinct Crossover - Solar Edition can also deliver up to 70 days of battery life in smartwatch mode with solar charging. And without solar, the base model Instinct Crossover can provide nearly a month of battery life in smartwatch mode and more than 110 hours in GPS mode.

The basic Instinct Crossover (black) and Instinct Crossover Solar (graphite) will be available for Rs 55,990 and Rs 61,990, respectively at authorised retail stores in India.

Lenovo Yoga 9i

Lenovo's new laptop sports a light and sleek design language. It features a 14-inch OLED PureSight display and Dolby Vision with up to 4K resolution. It comes with Bowers & Wilkins speakers, and it has Dolby Atmos on a 360-degree rotating soundbar.

Inside, it is powered by 13th Intel Core i7-1360P, 12C (4P + 8E) / 16T, P-core up to 5.0GHz, E-core up to 3.7GHz, 18MB, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM, 1TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0x4 NVMe and a 75Wh battery with 100W USB-C Slim (3-pin) charger.



Lenovo Yoga 9i series laptop. Credit: Lenovo India



It also features 28W Thermal Design Power which is paired with Smart Power to optimize battery life and keep the system cool and quiet. the new laptop can deliver for up to 12 hours of video playback.

It also features an in-built full HD 1080p camera with IR support, Privacy Shutter, and ToF sensor. It comes in colour--oatmeal-- with prices starting at Rs 1,74,990.

Syska Stellar SW280

It sports a 1.28-inch full HD display with 240x240p resolution and 500nits brightness. It supports 200 plus watch faces.

Like any other smartwatch, it supports sports modes to track multiple physical activities including running, swimming, basketball, cycling, and more.



Syska Stellar SW280. Credit: Syska



It can track heart rate, monitor SPO2 (blood-oxygen saturation), sedentary alert, and intake reminders. With Bluetooth pairing and a mic, users can directly answer calls right from their wrists. It comes in three colours -- black, blue and silver-- for Rs 1,599.

Sony ultra-wide FE 20-70mm F4 G series lens

It boasts an ultra-wide 20-70 mm zoom range, and a lightweight full-frame lens, with a constant F4 aperture throughout the zoom range.



Sony ultra-wide FE 20-70mm F4 G series lens. Credit: Sony



With G Lens, it promises to deliver high-quality images with high-speed accuracy. It features tracking AF and a smart design for maximum mobility and operability. The FE 20-70mm F4 G is good for vlogging, movie production through, and also for still shots of portraits and landscapes. It costs Rs 1,24,990.

Mustard Mellow Pro

It is a massive 3.5Kg party speaker and comes with a telescopic handle and is IPX4-certified splash-proof. It can deliver 80 watts of pure RMS audio powered by twin 6.5-inch woofers and a 1-inch tweeter.



Mustard Mellow Pro speaker. Credit: Mustard



It features a dazzling light system, which can dazzle, pulsing, and strobing in sync with the music. The Mustard Mellow Pro also supports a wireless microphone for karaoke.

It comes with a 5,000mAh rechargeable battery and can last for eight hours. It costs Rs 7,999.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS

It features a 1.85-inch TFT display with 600 nits of brightness. ensuring a strain-free user experience even in the outdoors. It comes with IP68 waterproof certification. It boasts BT Calling Tru with a single-chip Bluetooth 5.3 for stable wireless connectivity with the watch and the phone, so users can answer the call directly from the wrist.

It can track SPO2(blood-sugar saturation) levels, heart rate, sleeping and breathing patterns, and activity levels. It also comes with female cycle tracking along with 100 sports modes and 150+ watch faces for overall health monitoring and customized style.



Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS



It comes in eight colours-- charcoal black, deep wine, mint green, silver grey, sunset orange, teal blue, rose pink, and midnight blue-- for Rs 2,999.

