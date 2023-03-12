Gadgets Weekly: Motorola Moto G73 and more

Technology companies such as Motorola, Samsung, OnePlus, and Fire-Boltt among others launched new smartphones, smartTV, smartwatch, and more this week (March 6-12).

Motorola Moto G73

It sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 90% Screen-to-body ratio, splash-resistant IP52 rating, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano+nano or microSD card), and 3.5mm audio jack.

Inside, it comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 930 6nm processor, IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable memory up to 1TB), Android 13 OS, dual-camera module--50MP (f/1.8, 1.0μm/2.0μm Ultra Pixel) + 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide angle Auto-focus camera (f/2.2) with depth sensing for portrait shots and macro option with LED flash on the back, a 16MP (f/2.4) on the front, and a 5,000mAh battery with TurboPower 30W fast charging.



The new Moto G73 series. Credit: Motorola



It comes in two colours-- midnight blue and lucent white-- for Rs 18,999 on Flipkart from March 16 onwards.

Pebble Cosmos Bold

It features a 1.39-inch ultra HD IPS display with a round-metallic dial. It supports a peak brightness of 500 nits and IP67 rating.



Cosmos Bold. Credit: Pebble



With Bluetooth connectivity support, users can directly answer calls or read messages right on their wrists. It can track more than 100 active sports activities, and also monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep to track health alongside fitness goals. With 260mAh cell capacity, it can offer up to seven days of battery life. It costs Rs 2,299.

Samsung announces lucrative deals on Galaxy S23 series phones

Customers can buy Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 with up to Rs 13,000 benefits and 12 months no cost Bank EMI. With this, users can buy them for as low as Rs 3,125 per month in installments (24 months no cost EMI) with an additional upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000.



Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus and S23 series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Even the top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra can be bought for as low as Rs 59,999 against MRP Rs 1,24,999 via exchange deal (up to 47,000) and additional upgrade bonus(up to Rs 10,000) and bank cashback (up to Rs 10,000) offers via HDFC Bank card.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Fit

It sports a 1.69-inch full-touch HD display with 240x280p resolution and comes with IP68 water-and-dust-resistant rating.

It supports 100 plus watch faces and more than 120 sports modes including running, cycling, or swimming and more. It can track heart rate, sleep cycle, menstrual cycle, and SpO2(blood-oxygen) levels. It can deliver up to five under normal usage and on standby mode, it can last for 30 days.



The new Ninja Fit watch. Credit: Fire-Boltt



Ninja Fit comes in six colour variants- Blue, Black, Beige, Green, Grey, and Red-- for Rs 1,299.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro

It features a big 65-inch QLED 4K panel with refresh rate of 120 Hz, boasts quantum dot layer technology, supports a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and DCI-P3 coverage of 97%.

The display panel is powered by Gamma Engine Ultra, and comes with a full array of 120 local dimming zones that promise to boost visuals with deep contrasts and rich colours in the motion picture played on the TV.



OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It houses a 70-watt speaker at the base and supports 2.1 channels with seven speakers. It also features a 30W subwoofer too. They are tuned by Dynaudio and promise to deliver immersive viewing and listening experience.

The new OnePlus smart TV runs Android 11 Google TV OS-based OxygenOS Play 2.0 interface and supports Google Assistant and Alexa. Also, the TV is compatible with thousands of OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It costs Rs 99,999.

