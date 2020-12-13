Gadgets Weekly: New Casio G-Shock watch, Moto G9 Power and more

Top technology companies such as Motorola, Vivo, Syska, iFFalconn, and William Penn among others, launched new smartphones, washing machines, and accessories including a power bank, earphones, and Bluetooth speakers this week (December 6-12).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Casio G-SHOCK DWE-5600CC

Casio, earlier in the week launched a new DWE-5600CC flaunts the trademark square shape of the first G-SHOCK and comes with three types of replaceable bands and two bezels.

"While toughness and timekeeping had always been ingrained in the G-shock watches, the interchangeable bezels and bands make it a versatile timepiece. DWE-5600CC incorporates a newly developed slide lever for ease of detachment. The bezel, which is ordinarily fixed to the case with screws, employs a new design secured by using four small hooks made from carbon fiber. The watch is the first 5600 series model to incorporate the Carbon Core Guard structure with a carbon fiber-reinforced case for shock resistance," the company said.



Casio's new G-Shock watch. Credit: Casio



It flaunts a green resin bezel and the band is imprinted with the circuit board design to additional accessories. The matte black resin bezel, a band imprinted with the numerals '3229' and a fabric strap with a luminescent and reflective finish in black and white. It costs Rs 11,995.



Motorola Moto G9 Power

Motorola's new Moto G9 Power features 6.78-inch HD+ (1640 x 720p) LCD screen with 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 264 pixels per inch (ppi), rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core CPU, Adreno 610 GPU, Android 10 OS, 4GB LPPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card), triple camera module-- 64MP (with f/1.79 aperture) + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP 2.5cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture (1.75um pixel size) with LED flash, 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.25 aperture and a massive 6,000mAh battery with Type-C based 20W TurboPower fast charger. It costs Rs 11,999.



Moto G9 Power. Credit: Motorola



iFFalcon washing machine

The new iFFalcon washing machine boasts Auto Error diagnosis, Digital Display, Auto Drum clean, and Honeycomb Crystal Drum.

The Auto Error diagnosis feature lets the user know if there is any technical error in the machine so that it’s easier to fix it accordingly before the situation exacerbates. With auto drum clean, users don’t have to wash their drums manually anymore. The cleaning process of the drum is totally automated, thereby making the laundry experience more convenient.

The Honeycomb Crystal Drum feature ensures gentle water cushioning to clothes, thus preventing the fabrics from any type of damage during the entire course of the wash. Users, therefore, get clothes that are not only clean but also look as good as new, the company claims.



iFallcon washing machine. Credit: iFallcon



Furthermore, the new washing machine has an Inbuilt Water Heater that comes with a 95-degree centigrade temperature, which provides a shield against bacteria and virus infiltration of clothes and this ensures hygiene and cleanliness, capable of eliminating engrained dirt from the fabrics. It costs Rs 22,499 on Flipkart.

Syska lights

Syska’s new Clear Sight LED light features Flicker-free technology, which filters out the flickers from the LED.

"Exposure to an intense LED light can decline the sharpness of vision and cause a negative effect on overall health. The flicker-free technology is safe and more reliable to use for the overall care of the eyes as it diminishes the risks of eye strain and fatigue and many such health complications. Syska LED Flicker-free panel lights are available in 5W, 8W, 10W, 12W, 15W, 18W, and 20W and comes in two shapes, round and square," the company said.



The new Clear Sight LED light series. Credit: Syska



Depending on the wattage, Syska's new lighting solution price ranges between Rs 450 and Rs 1,150.

William Penn Superbook

William Pennline Superbook – the Notebook Powerbank Organizer can charge the phone wirelessly. It comes with a built-in 8000mAh wireless powerbank and a 16 GB flash drive.

Superbook also offers an option to place the phone vertically to watch multimedia content. There are dedicated slots for your pen, credit cards, bills, and important papers. Included in the package is an A5 size, 192-page hardbound Pennline paper notebook. This notebook can be replaced once it is used up, the company said.



The new Superbook Powerbank organiser. Credit: William Penn



It also comes with a tangle-free nylon braided 3-in-1 charging cable (Apple, Android, and C-Type). The cable can be used for both – charging the organizer and charging your phone. It costs Rs 7,500.

Vivo Y51

The new Vivo Y51 comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ (2408x1080p) LCD screen, 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core CPU, 610 GPU, 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB (UFS 2.1, expandable up to 1TB), Android 11-based Funtouch OS, triple-camera module-- 48MP main sensor (with f/1.79 aperture, Electronic Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP macro sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) with LED flash, 16MP (with f/2.0 aperture) front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It comes in two colours--titanium sapphire and crystal symphony--for Rs 17,999.



The new Y51 series phone. Credit: Vivo



Creative Stage V2 sound system

It boasts new Clear Dialog audio technology, which allows users to hear each syllable clearly without cranking up the volume as the spoken dialogue is extracted and amplified without compromising the ambient effects.



Creative Stage V2 sound system. Credit: Creative



It also features the Surround technology that adds an expanded soundstage to offer an immersive movie experience. It comes fitted with two custom-tuned mid-range drivers along with a powerful subwoofer, the Creative Stage V2 can fill the living room with rich audio and impactful bass that will bring users closer to the action, the company said.

Creative Stage V2 also comes with a wide range of connectivity options —TV ARC, optical, AUX, Bluetooth, and even audio streaming via USB— making it a one-stop audio entertainment system for devices including TVs, computers, mobile phones, or even gaming consoles. The new Creative Stage V2 costs 17,999.

iTel it2192T Thermo Edition

It is touted to be India’s first phone in the entry segment with a body temperature monitoring feature.

"itel it2192T Thermo Edition is from itel’s recently launched feature phone health series itel-Fit, curated with the sole thought of providing health tracking benefits to masses in tier 3 and below markets, where affording an additional medical device is out of budget for them. The series also presents another unique product, it2192 Heart Rate edition that helps consumers to monitor their heart rate," the company said.



iTel it2192T Thermo Edition. Credit: iTel



Other notable aspects include the King Voice feature, a text to speech feature which lets consumers hear incoming calls, messages, menu, and even their phonebook. It also reads out the temperature test results for consumers that makes it more convenient for specially-abled people. The device features a phonebook that helps users to add up to 2000 contacts easily (with photos/icons) and keeps all their contacts closer than ever. It supports eight languages including Kannada, English, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Gujarati.

It comes with up to 4 days battery backup with a 1000mAh long-lasting battery with super battery mode. The keypad on the mobile phone also comes with a smart rear camera to capture favourite memories, a wireless FM with recording advantage, an Auto call recorder to record conversations, a big LED Torch, One-Touch mute and preloaded games for entertainment needs. It costs Rs 1,049

EPOS Earphones and speaker series

Denmark-based EPOS, earlier in the week, made its debut in India with the launch of a new line of Adapt earphones and speaker series.

Adapt 300 comes with an Active Noise Cancellation feature, which reduces background noise. It ensures clear business calls with a solution optimized for UC and switches easily between devices as you multitask, the company claims.

Adapt 400 series is an in-ear, neckband headset that delivers rich, natural sound and ANC.



From left- Expand 30T, Adapt 560 and Adapt 360. Credit: EPOS



Adapt 500 series promises clearer calls with the discreet boom arm for excellent speech intelligibility and use ANC in noisy situations to focus.

Adapt 600 series boasts EPOS AITM for crystal clear calls, adaptive ANC, and superior stereo sound. It promises a unique UC optimized solution with machine learning enhanced microphone performance.

Expand 30T offers an instant conferencing feature with the Bluetooth speakerphones that support both personal and small to medium-sized conferencing. Get exceptional audio performance with ultra-low distortion speaker and echo and noise-canceling microphones with highly advanced DSP algorithms.

Samsung 110-inch QLED TV



The new 110-inch MicroLED TV. Credit: Samsung



The new Samsung MicroLEd TV comes with micrometer-sized LED lights and this eliminates the need for using separate backlight and color filters, which we see in the current crop of the conventional LED TV display. Here, the MicroLED units have self-illuminating attributes and can produce light and color from its own pixel structures. It promises to offer 100% of the DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives) and Adobe RGB color gamut, and accurately deliver wide colour gamut images taken with high-end DSLR cameras. This apparently results in stunning, lifelike colors and accurate brightness from the display’s 4K resolution and 8 million pixels.

Apple AirPods Max

AirPods Max houses an Apple H1 chip with 10 audio cores and a 40-mm custom-designed dynamic driver that promises rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension.

It offers five modes including the Adaptive EQ (equaliser) to adjust the sound to the fit and seal of the ear cushions by measuring the sound signal delivered to a user and adjusting the low and mid-frequencies in real-time.



Apple AirPods Max. Credit: Apple



Also, each ear cup features three outward-facing microphones to detect environmental noise, while one microphone inside the ear cup monitors the sound reaching the listener’s ear.

If you press the noise control again, it gets into transparency mode, which upon activation, will allow users to listen to the outside environment's sound. It primarily comes in handy while crossing a road.

Apple AirPods also boasts spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to place sounds virtually anywhere in space and promises to deliver an immersive, theater-like experience for content recorded in 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos.

As far as the battery life is concerned, it promises to deliver 20 hours of high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled. Also, it supports fast charging. With just five minutes of charging, it offers around one and a half hours of listening time. In India, it costs Rs 59,900.

