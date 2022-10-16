Gadgets Weekly: Redmi A1+, Nokia G11 Plus and more

Technology companies such as HMD Global, Redmi, ViewSonic and Motorola among others launched a new line of smartphones, tablet, related accessories, and more this week (October 10-16).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Redmi A1 Plus

It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) display with support for a peak brightness of 400 nits. The screen is protected with scratch-resistant glass, the device has IP52 splash-resistant rating, a 3.5mm audio jack, a loudspeaker, FM Radio, triple slots for two nano SIMs, and one microSD card. On the back, it houses the fingerprint sensor.



Redmi A1 Plus. Credit: Xiaomi



Redmi A1 Plus is powered by a 12nm class 2GHz MediaTek Helio octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU, 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4X RAM, 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 512GB), Android 12 Go Edition, dual-camera module-- 8MP + depth sensor with LED flash on the back, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.

Redmi A1 Plus comes in three colours-- black, blue and light green. It will be available in two variants-- 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage-- for Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,499, on Flipkart. For a limited time till October 31, they can be bought for Rs 6999 and Rs 7999, respectively.

Nokia G11 Plus

Nokia G11 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x720p) V-notch display with 90Hz refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, splash resistant (IP52) rating, Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack and comes with triple slots -- for two nano SIMs and one for microSD card.



Nokia G11 Plus. Credit: HMD Global



It is powered by a 12 nm class 1.6GHz Unisoc T606 octa-core processor, Mali G57 MP1 GPU, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), Android 12, dual camera -- main 50MP with 2MP depth sensor--with LED flash on the back, an 8MP front-facing camera and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging speed. It costs Rs 12,499.

ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHD Gaming Monitor

ViewSonic VX2405 has a sleek, thin bezel display with a minimalistic design. It features a 24-inch full HD LCD screen with a 1ms response time, and 144Hz refresh rate. It will also come with HDMI and Display Port.



Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen)



Also, it promises to offer smooth pixel transition and allows gamers a more immersive, faster and precise experience. Additionally, it has a dynamic contrast ratio of 80M:1 creating depth in pictures by adding more definition to the screen’s darkest and brightest colours.

The gaming monitor comes equipped with exclusive ViewMode presets that offer optimised screen performance for a variety of scenarios such as gaming, editing, or watching movies.

Furthermore, DisplayPort and HDMI inputs allow flexible connectivity to other devices, making it an ideal gaming monitor. It costs Rs 24,930 (MRP). For a limited time, it will be available for as lows as Rs 12,499 on Amazon and other authorised retail stores.

Portronics Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V

Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V soundbars are portable, and sleek and weigh merely about 1.85 kg which makes them easy to carry around. They are designed with a scratch-resistant sand-grain finish for a premium feel that enhances the look of your television.

Sound Slick IV can deliver high-definition surround sound with stereo speakers (30W each) and thumping bass with a built-in discrete 60W subwoofer, and promise to offer a theatre-like experience.



Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V. Credit: Portronics



They support instant and seamless pairing on both Soundbars that come with multiple connectivity options for the TV. Using the optical input, one can connect the soundbars wirelessly with a smartphone or laptop over Bluetooth 5.0 or the aux port. Users can also plug in their favourite music tracks on a USB pen drive.

With the IR remote, users can play/pause music, change volume, or simply switch to its built-in pre-set EQ modes to suit the mood. Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V will be available in the market at an affordable price of Rs 5,499 and Rs 3,499 respectively.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen)

It features an 11.2-inch (2560 x 1536) 2.5K OLED display with Dolby Vision, 600 nits peak brightness, and support 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor with 836 MHz ARM G77 MC9 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 12 (to get Android 13 and 14), a 13MP primary camera with LED flash on the back, an 8MP fixed-focus front camera with 83-degree field-of-view (FoV) and an 8000mAh, which is can support close to 14 hours of continuous video playback.



Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen). Credit: Lenovo



It also boasts Quad JBL speakers (1W x4) optimised with Dolby Atmos, supports Wi-Fi (11a/b/g/n/ac, 2x2), Bluetooth 5.1 and the tablet's case is made of premium Magnesium alloy. It costs Rs 39,999 and comes with a hard bundle of Lenovo Precision Pen 3.

Lapcare LGK-108

It boasts durable mechanical build switches with 50g actuation force and features an aircraft-grade aluminium frame, wrist rest aluminium, spill-proof design, two USB Pass-Through ports and keys that have backlighting with 16.8 million customizable colour options. And, it features full anti-ghosting rollover keys. And, it comes with a braided fibre wire to connect with the PC.



Lapcare Champ Gaming Board-LGK-108. Credit: Lapcare



As far as durability is concerned, it has been tested to last 50 million keystroke lifespan. It costs Rs 6,999. There is also two other versions--LGK-105 and LGK-102-- for Rs 6,999 and Rs 2,999, respectively.

Noise IntelliBuds

It comes with ‘Gesture Control’, ‘Hot Voice Command’, ‘Music Sharing’ directly from earbuds, ‘Transparency Mode’ and ‘Customized Equalizer’.

They come enabled with an AI neural net which has been rigorously trained for weeks and months to detect and identify intentional nod and shake head movements from unintentional ones after initial calibration.



Noise Intellibuds. Credit: Noise



Connected with an Android-compatible app, NoiseFit Smart, the Noise IntelliBuds offer personalization including an assistant, remote selfie control and fast mute adding to the overall ease of use. Outfitted with smart battery optimization and Instacharge, the Noise IntelliBuds promises to deliver up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge and with the case, up to 36 hours of playtime. It costs Rs 4,999.

LG microwave ovens

It boasts an innovative charcoal lighting feature that offers natural and healthier cooking, and promises to offer food on par with barbeque – crispy outside, juicy inside. It also helps in saving time and energy than normal microwaves.

The Charcoal range comes with a Healthy Heart Autocook Menu which offers thirty heart-friendly recipes that are preinstalled in the microwave. These recipes are certified by the Heart Care Foundation of India.

It also boasts temperature control that enables consumers to cook a variety of dishes that keeps the flavour and texture of the food.

With this new LG oven, customers can make hygienic ghee with no smell in 12 minutes. The unique Pasteurize Milk feature offers fresh and pure milk with the touch of a button. It helps in preserving nutrition while reducing protein denaturation.



LG microwave owen. Credit: LG India



Also, LG microwaves allow customers to enjoy crispy delights with Diet Fry feature which uses up to 88 per cent lesser oil. The microwave offers a unique 360-degree rotating motorized rotisserie that ensures even cooking and helps in retaining the nutrition of the food. It has also made it possible to cook Indian bread.

The Stainless-Steel Cavity in the latest range of LG Microwaves enhances the overall performance of the appliance. It is completely rust-free, easy to clean, faster and more hygienic. With Quartz Heater-Concealed Heating, it ensures safe cooking and there is less chance of hand injury. It cost Rs 13,599.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.