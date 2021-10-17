Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Bespoke smart fridge, XGIMI Aura projector and more

Technology companies such as Samsung, Vivo, Panasonic, Realme and Anchor among others, launched new smartphones, smart fridge, water heaters, 4K TV projector, speaker and more this week (October 11-17).

Samsung BESPOKE 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator

The new Bespoke 4-Door Flex Family Hub features a Beverage Center which gives quick access to the water dispenser, an automatically-filling water pitcher, and an infuser for flavoured water.

It also comes equipped with Dual Auto Ice Maker which consists of two separate ice makers that make regular cubed ice and smaller ice bites simultaneously to suit various beverage cooling preferences.

It comes with the newly released Family Hub 6.0 software version. With the help of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Samsung’s Smart Things app, it offers a connected home experience for consumers. The intuitive technology also lets consumers know when food stored for long goes off. With Bixby’s new Indian English version consumers cannot just stay connected but also control their refrigerator.

On the door, Samsung has incorporated a digital frame that allows users to display the artwork of their choosing from a curated selection. It also offers an array of screen views to harmonize with the refrigerator and kitchen décor.

The new Bespoke fridge also comes with a Triple Cooling System that can independently supply cool air to three compartments in the fridge and freezer using three dedicated coolers. The system controls the temperature and humidity in each compartment to create optimal storage conditions and prevents odors from mixing.



Samsung BESPOKE 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator. Credit: Samsung India



Furthermore, the refrigerator features Dual Flex Zones – Flex Crisper and Flex Zone-- that give temperature adjustment options and allow consumers to customise storage options as per their convenience.

The independently controlled Flex Crisper compartment can quickly convert from a fridge to a freezer. Additionally, it promises to maintain the taste and aroma of the food. Flex Crisper zone is available with dual adjustable temperature to store meat, poultry, or fish products, while the Crisper + allows for fruits and vegetables to retain maximum freshness and preservation.

Also, it boasts a new built-in deodorizing filter that reduces odours caused by bacteria from the air in your fridge with UV technology that continuously cleans the filter.

Samsung is offering three variants. The base model comes in Glam navy & Glam white glass dual colours in 674L capacity – Rs 1,67,990.

Also, Bespoke Family Hub (934L capacity) is available in Glam navy & Glam white glass-- for Rs 2,55,000. And, the Bespoke Family Hub (865L capacity) in Black Caviar Metal costs Rs 2,69,990.

XGIMI Aura projector

XGIMI earlier in the week launched the new line of Aura 4K laser TV ultra-short-throw projector in India.

It features tweeters and two woofers by Harman Kardon at 15W each for crisp highs, dynamic midranges, DTS-HD, DTS Studio Sound, Dolby Audio,

Inside, it comes with an MT9629 processor, Mali-G52 GPU, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, Android 10 TV, and built-in Chromecast. It supports up to 150-inch screen size with 2K/UHD 4K (up to 3840x2160p) resolution and HDR content. It offers peak brightness of 2,400 lumens, 80 per cent DCI-P3 and supports 1.07 billion colours.



XGIMI AURA 4K Laser TV Ultra Short Throw Projector. Credit: XGIMI



As far as connectivity is concerned, one AC power port, two HDMI 2.0, three USB 2.0, one LAN port, one mini USB output, one headphone jack, and one optical port. It also supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (dual-band: 2.4GHz/5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0.

It can connect with TV boxes, Xbox, Blu-ray player, PlayStation game console, for Nintendo switch and other smart devices.

Aura projector will be available for a special introductory price of Rs 3, 50,000 for a limited period. The original MRP for Aura is Rs 4, 00,000.

Vivo Y20T

It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (1600x720p) LCD screen, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple-slot tray (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD), 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core with Adreno 610 GPU, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable), Android 11-based Funtouch OS v11.1, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.



Vivo Y20T series. Credit: Vivo



It features a triple-camera module- main 13MP (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor + 2MP Depth (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/1.8) snapper.

It comes in two colours--Obsidian Black and Purist Blue-- for Rs 15,490.

Anchor Venice and Lugano water heaters

Panasonic-owned Anchor earlier in the week launched the new line of Venice and Lugano series water heaters.

They come with a rust-proof high-quality ABS thermoplastic outer body. They have a compact size that enables customers to install them even in tight spaces in the bathroom.

Inside, they feature an ultra-thick and superior 304-grade stainless steel tank. For high performance and quick heating, it has copper heating elements. They also boast a high precision pre-calibrated thermostat so that Water doesn’t heat water above 75 degrees celsius. Add to that, they come with preset thermal cutout, which acts as a second level of Heating protection.



Anchor Venice and Lugano water heaters. Credit: Panasonic



They come equipped with a safety valve that guarantees protection against excessive pressure and is ideal for high-rise buildings. Additionally, they feature a fire-retardant power cord. The price range starts at Rs 3,599.

Fenda Audio T-70X floor standing tower speaker system

It is developed using a solid wood cabinet with an acoustic design to ensure the best audio performance. The speaker weighs around 23.4Kg which keeps it firmly on the ground, reduces vibration, and helps with good audio output.

The T-70X comes equipped with an 8-inch driver as the subwoofer and is clubbed with twin 5.2-inch full-range speakers and two 1-inch silk dome tweeters. The drivers are fine-tuned and matched with a 160W amplifier that promises to deliver distortion-free audio even at peak volumes.



Fenda Audio T-70X floor standing tower speaker system. Credit: Fenda



It supports Bluetooth 5.0, Aux input, USB and Card reader input for MP3/WMA playback, Mic-in for Karaoke mode, PLL Technology for uninterrupted FM Radio with 100-station memory, Optical and HDMI (ARC) inputs for your TV, LED Display, and IR Remote control. It has a built-in rechargeable 12V 4.5Ah battery.

Fenda Audio T-70X series costs Rs 16,999.

Realme GT Neo 2 5G

It features a 6.62-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) E4 AMOLED screen, HDR10+, supports 120Hz display refresh rate , offers 1300 nits peaks brightness, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Inside, it features a 7nm class Qualcomm 870 octa-core CPU with Adreno 650 GPU, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, and a 5,000mAh battery with a 65W charger.



Realme GT Neo 2 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It features a triple camera module-- main 64MP (with Samsung GW1 sensor, f/1.8) + 8MP 119-degree ultrawide lens (f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It houses a 16MP front-facing camera.

It comes in three colours-- Neo Green, Neo Blue and Neo Black. It will be available in two configuration-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage -- Rs 31,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A52s Mint Green

Samsung earlier in the month launched new Galaxy A52s Mint Green colour. It features a matte back and haze finish along with minimal camera housing resulting in a premium rear design.

It sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) super AMOLED screen with an Infinity-O Display design. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits brightness. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and hybrid dual-SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card).



The new Galaxy A52s Awesome Mint colour. Credit: Samsung



Inside, it comes with a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor backed by Adreno 642L GPU, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11-based Samsung One UI 3.1, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Type-C fast charger in-box.

