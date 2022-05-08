Gadgets Weekly: Sony Bravia X75K 4K TV, Garmin Vívomove Sport watch and more

Technology companies such as Sony, Vivo, Garmin, Motorola, and JBL, among others launched a new line of smartphones, smart TVs, earphones, and more this week (May 2-8).

Sony Bravia X75K 4K Ultra HD LED TV

It features a minimalist design with a flush surface bezel. With X1 4K processor and Live Colour technology, the new TV promises to offer natural colours contrast and fine details

It boasts X-Reality PRO and Motionflow XR feature that ensures good 4K picture quality and the viewing experience is vivid and smooth. The company says that images filmed in 2K and even full HD are upscaled to close-to-4K resolution by 4K X-Reality PRO using a unique 4K database.

With the innovative Motionflow XR technology, the smart TV can create and inserts extra frames between the original ones. It compares key visual factors on successive frames, then calculates the split second of missing action in the sequences. Some models also include black-frame insertion for a blur-free and truly cinematic look.

Also, the new Sony TV comes with a powerful computer model, which can analyse and compensate for inaccuracies in speaker response. It does this by "sampling" the speaker frequency with higher precision. This information is fed back to cancel out any peaks or dips in the speaker's natural response—resulting in pure, natural audio with smooth, even reproduction of all frequencies.



It houses twin speakers that deliver 20- Watt powerful sound with Dolby Audio. The open baffle speakers deliver impressive low-end sound that’s ideal for movies, sport, and music.

It boasts X-Protection PRO technology and comes equipped with superior dust and humidity protection as they also pass the highest standards of Sony's lightning tests, meaning your TV is safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges.

It supports Google TV voice search powered by Google Assistant and also works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Sony is offering X75K 4K Ultra HD LED TV in two sizes--KD-43X75K (43-inch) and KD-50X75K (50-inch)-- for Rs 55,990 and Rs 66,990, respectively.

Garmin Vívomove Sport

It sports an OLED display protected by chemically strengthened glass and fiber-reinforced polymer case with 5ATM rating, meaning the watch can sustain water pressure up to 50 metres. It comes in black, cocoa, cool mint and ivory.

It features Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, read respiration rate (24×7), Pulse Ox Blood Oxygen saturation, body battery energy monitor, all-day Stress, sleep, hydration, and track women’s health.



It comes with an accelerometer, and ambient light sensor, and also can track 10 timed activities and store activity data of 14 days. With a full charge, it can last for five days. It costs Rs 18,990.

JBL Tune 230 NC TWS

It boasts Active Noise Cancellation, JBL pure bass feature that promises to offer good sound output through a seamless, wireless experience. It retains the stick form factor of the predecessor and comes with four microphones to ensure crisp and clear calls.

But, it comes with new silicone tips to offer a better secure fit and even good bass performance. It promises to offer close to 40-hours of playtime and fast charge feature will give users a whole hour of listening with only 10 minutes of charge.



The Tune 230 NC TWS can be controlled with the JBL Headphones App, which enables users to explore a bunch of features and customize their headphones in terms of having their own choice of Equalizer, Music or Video mode, activating/deactivating of Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Aware, Talk-through and many more to opt from. It costs Rs 5,999.

Fujitsu CH-series Notebook

It features a 13.3-inch wide viewing display, with up to 400 nits peak brightness, and Dirac sound tuning technology. It comes with USB Type C Thunderbolt port output, which promises to allow the display of the computer's video at 8K display (HDMI output supports 4K display).

Furthermore, the notebook can boot up is nearly instant from the moment the power button is pressed. The notebooks have a large SSD capacity for storing photos and videos, and can quickly start browsers and Office documents.



It is powered by an Intel Core i5-1135G7 chipset with 4 Cores and 8 Threads that guarantee a smooth user experience. Also, The CH series is equipped with a full-size high-performance keyboard in a compact body. The keyboard has a key pitch of approximately 19 mm and a keystroke of approximately 1.7 mm. The keys have a spherical cylindrical keytop that comfortably fits the shape of the fingers and a stepped pattern that minimizes the number of mistakes for comfortable text entry.

It comes in two display variants-- one with an IGZO panel for Rs 69,990 and another with an OLED screen for Rs 73,990.

Crossbeats Ignite LYT Watch

It features a lightweight design with a 1.69-inch display screen with contoured edges of 2.5D curvature. It also comes with an IP68-certified waterproof smartwatch and promises to deliver close to 15 days of battery life with a single full charge.



It boasts a precise SpO2 tracker to monitor oxygen level and real-time heart rate tracking with 24 hours data logs. It also comes with a multi-sports mode, sleep track feature with a 7-day sleep data log, theatre, and DND (Do Not Disturb) modes. It costs 1,999.

Motorola Revou 2 Smart TV

The new range of Motorola TV is being made available in HD/full High Definition (FHD) in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch-- with prices starting at Rs 13,999. And, the Ultra High Definition (UHD) range will be available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inches respectively, with prices starting at Rs 26,999 on Flipkart.

They come with the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) that promises to offer lag-free viewing, watching sports, and fast action content more enjoyable. Also, the Motion Estimation & Motion Compensation (MEMC) feature reduces blur and keeps the movement smooth ensuring the fast-moving visuals, such as that of sporting matches, remain seamless.



All new TVs are equipped with 24W speakers and the latest MediaTek Quadcore processor with dedicated GPU and 2GB RAM. They run on the Android 11 platform and offer a complete home entertainment experience with unified access to a plethora of content across applications and a host of features.

Also, the UHD TV models come with a low blue light feature with various modes that can be adjusted according to the lighting in the room. And, there is Advanced Eye Safe mode that enables comfortable viewing for long hours.

Motorola's new convertible AC

It comes equipped with Turbo Cool and Trusmart Sensors that can cool the room instantly to 18°C. Ideal for the Indian summers, the ACs can also cool even when the room temperature is 55°C.



It supports three cooling modes and ambient sensors that moderate optimal and precise temperature for maximum user comfort. The convertible ACs feature adjustable cooling capacity with a dedicated Eco mode for saving power, enabling users to enjoy the ideal temperature while ensuring higher energy savings.

It also features TruSmart inverter compressor technology for rapid and precise cooling and savings on energy bills.

The AC comes with intelligent features such as Smart Self Clean which automatically blows dry air inside the AC unit to keep the internal environment free of bacterial, fungal, and mold growth. The new range of convertible Air Conditioners will be available at a starting price of Rs 31,499.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2404 ×1080p) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and supports up to 1300 nits brightness. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2).

It houses a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor with Adreno 642L GPU, Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 4,700mAh battery with 66W charger.



As far as the photography is concerned, it features a triple-camera module-- 64MP (f/1.79) + 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor + 2MP (f/2.4) 4cm macro camera with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper. It comes in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999 , respectively.

