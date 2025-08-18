Menu
‘Sunn Mere Yaar Ve’: The romantic track from 'Param Sundari' sets hearts aflutter

With its addictive hook line, Gen-Z-friendly lyrics, and striking visuals, Sunn Mere Yaar Ve is already being hailed as the next chartbuster from the album, resonating with listeners across every mood.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 07:40 IST
Collaborating with someone like Sachin–Jigar, whom I deeply respect, has been an incredible experience. Siddharth and Jahnvi’s chemistry looks just amazing on screen, and I can’t wait for listeners to vibe with the track the way I did while creating it.
Says Aditya Rikhari
Published 18 August 2025, 07:40 IST
