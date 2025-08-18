<p><strong>Just a few years ago</strong>, taking two years off work to pursue a traditional MBA was considered the ultimate career move. But today, that narrative is being rewritten by some of the world’s most successful executives, and for good reason. Across industries, professionals are choosing online MBAs as a strategic path to lead, grow, and adapt in a business environment defined by speed, disruption, and innovation. </p><p>According to the 2024 Gartner<sup>1 </sup>CEO and Business Executive Survey, 62% of CEOs named growth as their top business priority, while 34% identified AI as the leading driver of the next wave of business transformation, surpassing operational efficiency, which ranked at just 9%. This reflects the importance of future-focused leadership, where driving growth and harnessing emerging technologies like AI are essential to staying competitive in a rapidly evolving business landscape. </p><p>For Indian professionals looking to lead at the intersection of strategy, innovation, and international business, the[GU2] <strong><a href="https://globalprograms.uwa.edu.au/mba?utm_source=deccanherald&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=deccanherald_dh_article_spotlight" rel="nofollow">University of Western Australia’s (UWA) global MBA</a></strong><a href="https://globalprograms.uwa.edu.au/mba?utm_source=deccanherald&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=deccanherald_dh_article_spotlight" rel="nofollow"> — paired with a </a><strong><a href="https://globalprograms.uwa.edu.au/mba?utm_source=deccanherald&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=deccanherald_dh_article_spotlight" rel="nofollow">Professional Certificate Program (PCP) in Advanced Business Management from IIM Kozhikode</a></strong> — provides a strategic pathway to expand your leadership capabilities. </p><p>This 100% online, dual credential program, offers professionals the opportunity to earn a globally recognised MBA, with highly regarded Indian certification, without pausing their careers or relocating. </p><h3><strong>World-class education</strong> </h3><p>This unique program offers an MBA degree from UWA, a Group of Eight member in Australia that is recognised for its academic excellence, strong international standing, and research impact. It is ranked #77 in the QS World University Rankings 2026, and in the top 1% of universities globally. </p><p>What sets this program apart is its collaboration with IIM Kozhikode, one of India’s top business schools. Graduates can earn a global MBA from UWA as well as a Professional Certificate in Advanced Business Management from India’s #3 B-school in India (NIRF 2024, Management category), creating a rare blend of global and local knowledge. </p><h3><strong>Designed for working professionals</strong> </h3><p><br>Created specifically for mid to senior-level professionals, this flexible, self-paced program allows participants to continue working while studying, with no GMAT/GRE, no relocation, and no career disruption. </p><p>Over two years, learners engage with a comprehensive curriculum that includes: </p><ul><li><p>12 industry-aligned modules </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>30+ live sessions </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>120+ hours of on-demand content </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>220+ case studies, quizzes, and assignments </p></li></ul><p>The program is designed to build expertise in leadership, strategy, marketing, finance, operations, and business analytics. </p><h3><strong>AI masterclass series</strong> </h3><p>To prepare professionals for AI-integrated business environments, the program includes a series of expert-led AI masterclasses that offer practical, actionable knowledge: </p><ul><li><p><strong>AI in Organizational Behaviour</strong> – Explore how AI enhances leadership communication, team performance, and workplace engagement. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p><strong>GenAI integrated with key statistics </strong>– Learn how generative AI is transforming statistical analysis and enabling faster, data-driven decisions. </p></li><li><p><strong>AI agent driven financial statement analysis- </strong>Learn how AI-powered agents are streamlining financial data interpretation and enabling more accurate, real-time analysis.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p><strong>Build and test MVPs using Generative AI</strong> – Discover how to use GenAI to rapidly prototype, test, and drive business solutions. </p></li></ul><h3><strong>Dual credentials for added value</strong> </h3><p><a href="https://globalprograms.uwa.edu.au/mba?utm_source=deccanherald&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=deccanherald_dh_article_spotlight" rel="nofollow">Graduates earn two prestigious qualifications: </a></p><ul><li><p><strong>Global MBA from UWA</strong> – recognised as one of the premier business schools in the Indo-Pacific region </p></li></ul><ul><li><p><strong>PCP in Advanced Business Management from IIM Kozhikode</strong> – offering regional insight and practical, India-specific business knowledge. </p></li></ul><p>Together, these credentials highlight both academic excellence and the ability to lead across global and local contexts, a valuable combination in today's interconnected economy. </p><h3><strong>Built for impact</strong> </h3><p>This program is designed to build the capabilities needed to lead with agility, insight, and purpose, helping equip students with: </p><ul><li><p>Strategic and analytical skills to solve complex global challenges </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Leadership tools to inspire teams and foster a positive workplace culture </p></li></ul><p>Additional benefits include access to career support services, IIMJobs.com Pro membership, and the opportunity to be part of the UWA’s global alumni community of more than 155,000 graduates.</p><h3><strong>Program details</strong> </h3><ul><li><p><strong>Duration:</strong> 2 years </p></li></ul><ul><li><p><strong>Fee:</strong> INR 5,95,000 +GST </p></li></ul><ul><li><p><strong>Eligibility:</strong> Graduate degree (10+2+3) or equivalent from a recognised university </p></li></ul><p><strong>Reference</strong> <br> <br>1) https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2024-05-22-gartner-ceo-survey-finds-growth-is-the-top-business-priority-for-2024--reaching-highest-level-in-10-years </p>