Google brings AI tech to Gmail, Docs and more

Search engine giant Google on Tuesday (March 14) announced generative AI integration with Gmail, Docs, Search, Maps, and more.

Yes, Microsoft may have taken a lead with ChatGPT-integration with Bing, EDge, and other productivity tools, but Google says it is not that far behind with Artificial Intelligence (AI) tech.

We have already seen how Gmail is really quick in understanding the context while replying or composing a mail based on the subject line and the sender. Besides smart compose and smart reply, it is even good at suggesting words and improving sentence construction for the user.

Now, Google going a notch up with AI booster dose to its Workspace suite of apps.

"Workspace's mission is to meaningfully connect people so they can create, build and grow together — and advances in generative AI are allowing us to deliver on this mission in new ways. Today, we’re sharing our broader vision for how Workspace is evolving to incorporate AI as a collaborative partner that is always there to help you achieve your goals, across Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, Meet, and Chat," Johanna Voolich Wright, vice president, Product, Google Workspace.

Google will first start with the Docs and Gmail apps. The new AI tech will be able to fully draft an idea or mail and even be able to compose a summary of multiple exchanges of replies.



Generative AI in Docs helps to write a job description. Credit: Google



From writing a leave application to drafting a team meeting proposal to writing a new resume, they will be able to churn out documents in seconds.

Users just have to type a topic he/she likes to write about, and a draft will instantly be generated in a jiffy.

Also, Google is not cocky about its tech; it is very well aware that AI is not always right and sometimes, the tone or style of writing may not match the user. So, it offers the option to refine and edit, and also give out meaningful topic-related suggestions as and when needed.

This way, the document or the mail looks professional and matches your style of writing. Over time, AI learns the pattern and becomes more efficient over time.



Generative AI in Gmail formalizing notes into a polished email. Credit: Google



For now, they will be offered to trusted tester groups in the US. And, later the new AI-integrated Docs and Gmail will be made available to Workspace clients in the coming months.

