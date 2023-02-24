Google brings Magic Eraser feature to non-Pixel phones

Google brings Pixel's AI Magic Eraser feature to Android, iPhones with Google One

Besides Magic Eraser, Google Photos will be offer HDR effect to turn mundane photos and videos in to high quality content

  • Feb 24 2023, 11:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 11:43 ist
Google Magic Eraser feature. Credit: Google

A couple of years ago, Google introduced the 'Magic Eraser' with the premium Pixel 6 series and followed up with more improvements with the Pixel 7, and 7 Pro in 2022.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Magic Eraser is one of the most advanced innovative photo editing features we have seen on a phone. Yes, Samsung and others offer similar tools, but not on par with Google's photography software standards.

It leaves very few traces of distracting objects in the background of the subject and also camouflage feature can further improve the quality, by smoothly desaturating the colour of the objects to make them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo, without the need to remove anything. It just makes the photo really good to look at.

Animation showing distractions being removed from the background of a photo of two children at the beach using Magic Eraser in Google Photos.
Google's Magic Eraser feature. Credit: Google 

Now, Google is bringing the Magic Eraser to all older Pixel phones and also other branded non-Pixel Android phones, and, even to the iPhones too.

Must read | Google Pixel 7 Pro review: Pure Android joy with magical camera

However, there is a caveat though. Phone users have to install Google Photos and should have Google One subscription, which ranges between Rs 130-Rs 650 a month in India. Benefits include extra storage starting from 100GB to 2TB with sharing option with up to five people and exclusive access to Google experts for any problem resolution.

The annual plan ranges between Rs 1,300 and Rs 6,500, which comes with 17 per cent savings compared to monthly plans. However, Google One which offers VPNs in the US and other global regions is not available in India.

Animation showing collages created with the new Styles available to Google One members and Pixel users in the collage editor in Google Photos.
Collage feature on Google Photos. Credit: Google India

Not just Magic Eraser, the Google Photos app offers a feature-rich collage editor. It is getting several more Styles, to customise a photo.

Also, Google Photos offers tools to turn low-quality pictures into HDR (High Dynamic Range). Now, users can also improve the videos too with the HDR effect.

Animation showing the HDR effect in Google Photos being applied to a video of a nature scene.
Google's HDR Effect feature. Credit: Google 

Must read | Google Pixel 7 review: Amazing camera with delightful Android experience

