Google brings Pixel's AI Magic Eraser feature to Android, iPhones with Google One

A couple of years ago, Google introduced the 'Magic Eraser' with the premium Pixel 6 series and followed up with more improvements with the Pixel 7, and 7 Pro in 2022.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Magic Eraser is one of the most advanced innovative photo editing features we have seen on a phone. Yes, Samsung and others offer similar tools, but not on par with Google's photography software standards.

It leaves very few traces of distracting objects in the background of the subject and also camouflage feature can further improve the quality, by smoothly desaturating the colour of the objects to make them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo, without the need to remove anything. It just makes the photo really good to look at.



Google's Magic Eraser feature. Credit: Google



Now, Google is bringing the Magic Eraser to all older Pixel phones and also other branded non-Pixel Android phones, and, even to the iPhones too.

Must read | Google Pixel 7 Pro review: Pure Android joy with magical camera

However, there is a caveat though. Phone users have to install Google Photos and should have Google One subscription, which ranges between Rs 130-Rs 650 a month in India. Benefits include extra storage starting from 100GB to 2TB with sharing option with up to five people and exclusive access to Google experts for any problem resolution.

The annual plan ranges between Rs 1,300 and Rs 6,500, which comes with 17 per cent savings compared to monthly plans. However, Google One which offers VPNs in the US and other global regions is not available in India.



Collage feature on Google Photos. Credit: Google India



Not just Magic Eraser, the Google Photos app offers a feature-rich collage editor. It is getting several more Styles, to customise a photo.

Also, Google Photos offers tools to turn low-quality pictures into HDR (High Dynamic Range). Now, users can also improve the videos too with the HDR effect.



Google's HDR Effect feature. Credit: Google



Must read | Google Pixel 7 review: Amazing camera with delightful Android experience

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.