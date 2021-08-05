Google Maps for iOS gets dark mode and more features

It's been nearly two years since Apple introduced dark mode support with the iOS 13. The dark colour scheme worked system-wide and across all native apps to deliver a great viewing experience, particularly in low-light environments.

Soon, Twitter and other third-party apps began to offer dark mode interface, but the most popular navigation app on Apple App Store, Google Maps did not support it to this day.

Now, Google has confirmed that the Maps will get dark mode support in the coming weeks. To turn it on, head to your Settings, tap on dark mode, then select “On”.

Once activated, the background of the map turns dark grey, while the names, displays of the locations are in lighter shade and contours of the roads and terrain are bluish-grey. All the colours are distinctive in nature, which makes it easy to see the details without any confusion.

Besides the dark mode, Google Maps now offers a new widget feature with live traffic details.

"With the new nearby traffic widget, you can now access this information for your current location right from your home screen. So if you're about to leave home, work, school, or any other place, you’ll know at a glance exactly what traffic is like, and can plan accordingly," the company said.



Google Maps widget for iPhone. Credit: Google



Here's how to get the Google Maps widget on your iPhone's home screen:

Step 1: On the home screen, touch and hold a widget or an empty area until your apps jiggle.

Step 2: In the upper-left corner, tap the Add button.

Step 3: Search for and tap the Google Maps app.

Step 4: Swipe to select a widget, then tap Add Widget. Tap Done.

Also, Apple iPhone users will now be able to share their real-time location via Google Maps right from the iMessage app.



Google Maps real-time live location sharing feature on the iMessage app. Credit: Google



By default, it will stay live for one hour. Users can extend the live location sharing feature up to three days.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.