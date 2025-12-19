<p>New Delhi: Net direct tax collection grew 8 per cent to over Rs 17.04 lakh crore between April 1-December 17 as refund issuances slowed, the income tax department data showed on Friday.</p>.<p>This includes net corporate tax mop up of over Rs 8.17 lakh crore and non-corporate tax of about Rs 8.47 lakh crore. Net revenue from Securities Transaction Tax (STT) stood at Rs 40,195 crore till December 17 of the current fiscal.</p>.ITR forms under new Income Tax Act to be notified prior to FY28: Govt.<p>Refunds issuance dropped 14 per cent compared to last year to over Rs 2.97 lakh crore.</p>.<p>Gross direct tax collections, before adjusting refunds, recorded 4.16 per cent growth at over Rs 20.01 lakh crore till December 17, as per the income tax department data.</p>.<p>In the current fiscal (2025-26), the government has projected its direct tax collection at Rs 25.20 lakh crore, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year. The government aims to collect Rs 78,000 crore from STT in FY26. </p>