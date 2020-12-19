Google offers free, weekly at-home Covid-19 testing for all United States employees

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday is offering free and weekly at-home Covid-19 testing for all its US employees and plans to expand the benefit globally during the next year.
A Google spokesman said the company had rolled out the benefit this week for all 90,000 US employees, with the initiative guaranteeing them a weekly, at-home nasal swab and a lab analysis.
The company is recommending every staffer be tested weekly, although it is not mandatory, the spokesman said.
The news was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.
In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers
DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today
Jupiter, Saturn to appear closest in centuries
Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre
Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk
Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays
'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology
First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected
Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India