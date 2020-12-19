Google offers free Covid-19 testing for US employees

Google offers free, weekly at-home Covid-19 testing for all United States employees

The company is recommending every staffer be tested weekly, although it is not mandatory, a spokesman said

  Dec 19 2020
  updated: Dec 19 2020
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday is offering free and weekly at-home Covid-19 testing for all its US employees and plans to expand the benefit globally during the next year.

A Google spokesman said the company had rolled out the benefit this week for all 90,000 US employees, with the initiative guaranteeing them a weekly, at-home nasal swab and a lab analysis.

The company is recommending every staffer be tested weekly, although it is not mandatory, the spokesman said.

The news was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

