HP launches Pavilion Aero 13 laptops  

HP on Thursday expanded its flagship pavilion notebook with the introduction of the HP Pavilion Aero 13, the lightest AMD-based consumer notebook weighing less than 1 kilogram, in India. Made with sustainable, recycled material, the PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 5800U Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon Graphics.

The Aero is the first Pavilion notebook featuring a 90 per cent screen-to-body-ratio, as well as a complete magnesium aluminum chassis and a four-sided thin bezel for a premium look. It’s available in attractive color palettes including Pale Rose Gold, Ceramic White and Natural Silver.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India Market, said: “PCs are increasingly becoming an indispensable part of people’s lives. Today’s users are looking for a device which is a combination of power and versatility. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 meets the changing mobility needs of consumers with unparalleled performance. It is a reflection of our commitment to offer premium solutions which empowers users to be productive and entertained without compromising on the look and feel of the device”.

Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 5800U Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon Graphics, the Pavilion Aero is expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year.

Users can access Wi-Fi connectivity with available wireless with up to 10.5 hours of battery life. It offers a fast and responsive processor while working or browsing. The Pavilion Aero 13 is the first Pavilion notebook to provide a 90 percent screen-to-body-ratio, providing for increased viewability and convenient content visibility.

The 16:10 aspect ratio and 1990 resolution in HP’s first ever 13.3-inch diagonal laptop will enable vivid display of texts and images and seamless streaming experience on screen. Users can conveniently browse in the sunlight with 400 nits of brightness and experience sharp images while surfing the web or streaming videos with 100 per cent sRGB for a wider color palette.

The PC includes a complete magnesium aluminum chassis and a four-sided thin bezel. It is also equipped with built-in Alexa and a fingerprint reader.

The Pavilion Aero 13 has been designed with sustainability at every stage of its lifecycle, including the use of post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics saving over 6,000 plastic bottles from polluting the oceans. This Energy Star certified, and EPEAT Gold registered laptop features water-based paint which controls VOC emissions. Pricing and Availability

HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13- BE0200AU is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999 with built in Alexa in 13.3" screen size and fingerprint reader; Processor- AMD Ryzen 5 5600U; color- Ceramic White.

HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13- BE0030AU is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999 with built in Alexa in 13.3" screen size and fingerprint reader; Processor- AMD Ryzen 5 5600U; color- Natural Silver.

HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13- BE0190AU is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999 with built in Alexa in 13.3" screen size and fingerprint reader; Processor- AMD Ryzen 5 5600U; color- Pale Rose Gold.

HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13- BE0186AU is available at a starting price of Rs 94,999 with built in Alexa in 13.3" screen size and fingerprint reader; Processor- AMD Ryzen 7 5800U: color- Pale Rose Gold.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.