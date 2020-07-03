Hyundai Venue becomes the first model to get iMT technology in India

Hyundai Venue becomes first model to get iMT technology

  • Jul 03 2020, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 14:50 ist
The logo of Hyundai Motor is pictured at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai. Credits: Reuters Photo

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday said it has introduced intelligent manual transmission (iMT) in the country with its compact SUV Venue becoming the first model to receive the technology.

The company is the first automobile player in the country to introduce iMT technology that offers customers the convenience of two-pedal clutch-less technology combined with fun-to-drive elements of a manual transmission, HMIL said in a statement.

Hyundai's iMT technology eliminates the need for drivers to constantly use the clutch pedal as in a conventional manual transmission, the automaker said.

However, with this technology the driver retains the ability to slot gears manually, thereby delivering enhanced control and retaining the joy of driving, it added.

The iMT technology is being launched on Venue with a one-litre turbo petrol engine that comes mated with six-speed manual transmission, the auto major said.

"With our future-ready business strategy, we have been continuously striving for customer delight with human-centric technologies. iMT is one such technology that accounts for the pleasure of driving and also the convenience needed to ease the hectic burden of daily commutes," HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said.

The iMT technology features a transmission gear shift (TGS) lever with intention sensor, hydraulic actuator and transmission control unit (TCU). 

