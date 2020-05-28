If Trump kicks out Twitter, there's always Germany

If Trump kicks out Twitter, there's always Germany

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 28 2020, 21:12 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 23:33 ist
AFP photo

If U.S. President Donald Trump goes ahead with his threat to close Twitter, the micro-blogging site can always relocate to Germany.

After Trump threatened to shut down Twitter for advising its users to fact-check his tweets, a senior German official suggested in a light-hearted tweet that the California-based company would be better off in Europe.

"This is an invitation to move to Germany!" Thomas Jarzombek, Berlin's point person for the startup economy, tweeted on Thursday.

"Here you are free to criticize the government as well as to fight fake news. We have a great startup and tech ecosystem, your company would be a perfect fit and I will open any doors for you!"

Trump is expected to order a legal review after objecting to Twitter's handling of tweets by the president that made unsubstantiated claims about fraud in mail-in voting. In a first, the company issued an advisory on Wednesday to check the facts on Trump's tweets.

Jarzombek's offer contrasts with Germany's frequently testy relationship with U.S. social media giants, which face fines of up to 50 million euros ($55 million) if they fail to quickly remove hateful content from their sites.

But Europe's largest economy is also keen to establish itself as a hub for tech entrepreneurship and Twitter Inc would be the ultimate catch. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Donald Trump
Silicon Valley
Technology
Twitter
Germany

What's Brewing

Heat, water woes and coronavirus: India's perfect storm

Heat, water woes and coronavirus: India's perfect storm

Patanjali joins the race for COVID-19 cure: Report

Patanjali joins the race for COVID-19 cure: Report

Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: IMD

Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: IMD

India's lockdown to push 12 million to extreme poverty

India's lockdown to push 12 million to extreme poverty

 