Instagram gears up with new rival to Twitter

This is a developing story

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 20 2023, 05:35 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 05:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Meta Platforms' Instagram is planning to release a text-based app that will compete with Twitter and may debut as soon as June, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. 

Instagram
Twitter
Business News

