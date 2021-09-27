iQOO Z5 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 launched in India

Emerging smartphone-maker iQOO on Monday (September 27) unveiled brand new mid-range Z4 series 5G mobile in India.

iQOO Z5 sports a glossy shell on the back and on the front, it features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400x1080p) LCD screen with a 120Hz display refresh rate and up to sampling refresh rate of 240Hz. It also supports HDR 10 contents and comes with TUV display safety and qualification standard certification.

The new phone also supports dual SIM slots and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also doubles up as the power button.

Inside, it houses a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor (with 5G modem with support for SA/ NSA -N77 and N78 bands). It is backed by Adreno 642L graphics engine, backed by Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W charger out-of-the-box.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a triple-camera module-- 64MP main camera (with Samsung GW3 sensor, f/1.79 ) and is backed by an 8MP 119-degree Ultra Wide lens ( f/2.2) and 2MP (f2/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash. On the front, it features 16MP (f/2.45) snapper.



The new iQOO Z5 series launched in India. Credit: iQOO



The new iQOO Z5 5G comes in two colours--Arctic Dawn and Mystic Space. The company is offering the device in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 23,990 and Rs 26,990 on Amazon and iQOO e-store from October 3 onwards in India.

iQOO Z5 5G vs competition:

The new phone will be up against the popular Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Samsung M51 series, OnePlus Nord 2, and Nord CE series, among others.

