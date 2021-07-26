Lenovo launches Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop 

Lenovo on Monday launched the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop with the Legion Ultimate Support, which is the company’s comprehensive service and support offering designed specifically for gamers.

With the latest generation AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors and up to 140W Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a gaming upgrade.

With the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, built on the new AMD 'Zen 3' architecture, users can take advantage of productivity, fast frame rates and a battery life of up to 8.1 hours.

The company said that the Legion 5 Pro is designed and built to ensure that gamers and content creators never have to compromise on graphics performance with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics that bring Second Generation Ray Tracing, third Generation AI Tensor Cores and more cutting-edge new features.

The power of AI solutions are now exclusive to Lenovo Legion laptops, assisting users in taking a revolutionary leap with the Lenovo Legion AI Engine that allows dynamically shifting of power between the CPU and GPU for boosting framerates on today’s top AAA gaming titles.

It has a total graphics power of up to 140W without thermal throttling, thanks to the Nvidia GPU and Legion ColdFront 3.0. The Coldfront 3.0 thermal management with multiple thermal sensors, turbo-charged dual fan design and quad channel exhaust system with fine thermal fins, move high volumes for air for quick heat dissipation.

Legion 5 Pro offers 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 16-inch QHD 165Hz IPS display with up to 3ms response time, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560x1600 resolution, and Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support. This gaming laptop also boasts of 34 per cent increased pixel density, Dolby Vision, VESA Display, HDR 400 support, and 100% sRGB color accuracy with over 500 nits peak brightness.

The immersive display of this device is complemented by the Legion TrueStrike keyboard with soft-landing switches and four-zone RGB lighting and larger touchpad for better range of motion, Nahimic Audio for surround sound, a jet engine inspired thermal exhaust design, and an aluminium chassis with fingerprint resistant finish.

The 3D Nahimic Audio on the Legion 5 Pro has been specifically designed for gamers, and brings immersive 360-degree audio with features like Night Mode with smart volume reduction, Sound Tracker that visually points out a sound’s source and direction in a game, and also provides background noise suppression for clear voice chats. With the exclusive Sound Sharing feature that comes with the Nahimic Audio, users can pair two Bluetooth headsets simultaneously to play together or share the gaming sound experience. This latest gaming beast from the house of Legion also features Type-C power delivery charging for non-gaming scenarios, e-shutter webcam for enhanced privacy of users, and Lenovo Vantage software and Rapid Charge Pro for effective power management.

Dinesh Nair, Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India, said: “PC gaming and e-sports have seen a massive surge in recent times, causing a rise in the demand for more powerful gaming machines with immersive experiences. As a brand, we believe in implementing the feedback from the gaming community and designing devices with sophisticated exteriors and epic gaming performances.

“We have continued to build strong affinity with millions of gamers through our e-sports tournaments such as Rise of Legion and Legion of Champions, which have helped us grow our gaming community over the last 2-3 years. This, combined with our industry benchmark products, has enabled us to become the #1 in Indian PC gaming market and witness significant growth year-on-year,” he added.

“Gamers and content creators are the core focus of AMD’s innovation, and they look for the right balance of performance and portability with desktop grade performance,” said Vikas Jain, Consumer Business Head - India, AMD. “AMD and Lenovo, with the launch of the Legion 5 Pro, are excited to launch a new premium gaming laptop to the Indian market. Powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 Series Processors built on AMD 'Zen3' core architecture, the new Legion 5 Pro will deliver high levels of performance with outstanding battery life to gamers and creators who demand the best,” he added.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes in Storm Grey and is available at Rs 1,39,990 (for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB), or at Rs 1,59,990 (for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 32GB).

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.