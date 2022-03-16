Malicious McAfee-Escobar Android malware app on prowl, can steal details from 140 plus bank apps

Before we get going with this story, just like to clarify that Escobar malware is not a handiwork of the infamous Pablo Escobar (Dec 1, 1948- Dec 2, 1993) or his successors. It is just that the cybercriminals, probably inspired by the Colombian drug lord, have made a passing reference in the malware app package code-- com.escobar.pablo-- of an old trojan Aberebot masquerading as a McAfee anti-virus app.

The Aberebot has been in the news for quite some time and is notorious for breaking into mobile bank apps on Android phones.

Recently, it was detected MalwareHunterTeam and the latter, in a bid to create awareness among the people, posted the details of the new Abererot-variant aka McAffe-Escobar malware on Twitter. Now, it now being circulated as a fake McAfee anti-virus application on third-party app stores on the web.



Fake McAfee app on Android phone. Credit: Cyble



If the cyber expert research team at Cyble are to be believed, several naive users in around 18 countries have been affected. It is said that the malicious Aberbot malware is very sneaky and once installed on the phone, it is capable of even fooling Google Authenticator and gaining critical permissions to take over banking and other financial apps on Android phones.

As of now, Google has not acknowledged the existence of any security loophole and it has been plugged or not.

However, Android phone users are advised to be wary of third-party app stores. To be on the safer side, always download apps only on Google Play Store. Also, it is good practice to install an anti-virus app to safeguard against cyber threats such as this new Escobar malware app.

