Neev literature festival 2025: a celebration of stories

<p>Bengaluru: The Neev Literature Festival (NLF) 2025, now in its ninth edition, kicked off on Saturday, drawing over 2,000 visitors to the Neev Academy campus in Yemalur. The festival, themed “Stories Make Us Human,” is a free and open-to-all event designed to combat the digital distractions plaguing today’s youth by reconnecting them with the joy of long-form reading.</p>.<p>The two-day festival features over 134 sessions with 80 delegates, including acclaimed international and Indian authors. Highlights from Saturday’s events included sessions with literary figures like Sam Leith, Anthony McGowan, and Pablo Cartaya, who discussed topics ranging from the history of children’s stories to the importance of writing narratives that help boys navigate emotions.</p>.<p>A notable session, “The Noise Inside Boys,” saw authors Anthony McGowan and Pablo Cartaya talk about how stories can help boys move beyond stereotypes. Another session with historian Devika Rangachari explored “stories that are undervalued and not read enough,” particularly those of women rulers and their often erased contributions to history.</p>.<p>One of the most impactful moments came during a session with author Mamta Nainy, who used a interactive demonstration to teach young children about prejudice.</p>.<p>The festival’s founder, Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, highlighted the critical mission behind the event. “The US and China markets are over 20 times larger than India’s children’s literature market, which is less than Rs 800 crore,” she stated. Citing recent reports, she pointed out the literacy gap, - only 23% of 10th-grade children can read at their grade level, and 50% of 5th graders read at a grade-2 level. “Our writers often write what’s popular on social media, not stories about our own traditions, heroes, and mythologies. If our children are only reading Western stories, who will they become?” she asked, highlighting the festival’s role in nurturing Indian storytellers and celebrating indigenous narratives. She further added in order to build a strong ecosystem for children’s literature they are offering fellowship program, which aims to provide financial support to children’s authors.</p>.<p>Day 2 of the NLF festival offers major highlights for all ages. </p>.<p>For older children, a key session features author Veera Hiranandani discussing her book, Aml and the After, which explores post-Partition era, and a separate interactive session with Niyatee Sharma will delve into the world of bird nests. </p>.<p>Younger kids can enjoy a “roar-some” adventure with Garima Gupta’s pop-up book Tara Goes Aahhnnhi and a story time with award-winning writer Paro Anand. </p>.<p>The day also features a panel on the power of reading in a screen-filled world and a variety of 10-minute performances by Goshtarang (a theatre group from Maharashtra).</p>