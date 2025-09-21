Woman fined for trespassing at Mysuru Dasara elephant camp

<p>Mysuru: Forest officials have issued notice to a woman who had entered Dasara elephants' camp on the Mysuru Palace premises, without permission and had taken photos and recorded videos with them.</p>.<p>The woman had also uploaded the reels on social media. Officials are set to impose a fine on her. They have sought response from her within three days.</p>.Bengaluru stampede effect: Mysuru police come up with action plan for crowd management during Dasara.<p>She reportedly entered the camp on the pretext of going to a temple on the premises, at around 7 pm on September 18, as per CCTV footage. </p>