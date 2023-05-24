Microsoft to bring ChatGPT-powered Copilot feature to Windows 11 PCs

Microsoft earlier in the year, in collaboration with OpenAI launched the ChatGPT-powered Copilot feature for the Bing search engine and Edge browser, later introduced the same to Microsoft 365 services such as Office, PowerPoint, and tools.

Now, the Redmond-based company has announced to bring advanced generative Artificial Intelligence(AI) tech to Windows 11 PCs.

With Bing Chat and first- and third-party plugins, PC owners can make use of Windows Copilot to perform tasks and get things done easier than ever before.

"AI is the defining technology of our time and developers are at the forefront of this transformation. With the right tools, we can empower developers and our shared customers to shape the future and leave their mark on the world. We are just starting to see the incredible impact AI is having across industries and in our own daily lives. Today, the team and I are excited to share the next steps we are taking on our journey with Windows 11, to meet this new age of AI," said Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Windows and Devices.



Windows Copilot. Credit: Microsoft



Windows Copilot is placed centrally on the taskbar for easy visibility, and users can invoke the assistant to perform work. It works seamlessly with several popular apps and tools such copy/paste, Snap Assist, Snipping Tool, and personalisation too.

For instance, if the user asks Windows Copilot to copy and paste a paragraph onto a document file, it will go another step and ask if he/she wants the content to be rephrased or get a summary.

Also, if a user wants to make an international video call from a Windows PC, they can summon Windows Copilot to place a call and before initiating, it will check the local time and ensure the person on other side of the world will be available to receive the call.

Also, just like the demo we saw during ChatGPT-powered Bing, Windows Copilot too will be able to understand complex questions and deliver accurate responses to the query. For instance, you can ask it to offer an itinerary for a weekend family trip to a particular location, and Windows Copilot will be able to offer details such as flight/train tickets and the list of best accommodation options and places to visit in that particular holiday spot.

Not just that, users can ask Windows Pilot to adjust settings to focus on the work, as you can see in the demo video (below), it suggests turning on focus mode and changing display settings so that users can work with fewer distractions around.

Windows Copilot will be available for public testing in June and after taking feedback from the tester, it will formally rollout the feature later this year.

Windows Copilot demo video:

