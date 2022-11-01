More security vulnerabilities detected on Google Chrome, security patch released

State-run Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned that Google's Chrome browser has several security loopholes that make the devices vulnerable to cyber attacks.

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could be exploited by an attacker to bypass security restriction, execute arbitrary code or cause a denial of service condition on the targeted system," CERT-In noted.

CERT-In has advised users to update their Google Chrome browser to the latest version as soon as possible.

Google has acknowledged the issue and has already issued a security update to Chrome browser-- v107.0.5304.62 for Mac, v107.0.5304.68 for Linux, and v107.0.5304.62/63( Windows.

The vulnerability details of Chrome have been kept under wraps until the update has reached all users. Or else, cyber criminals if they come across the loopholes may try to target individuals who haven't updated their browsers.

Since it is being rolled out in phases, it may take some days to reach all corners of the world.

