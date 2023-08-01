Motorola launches Moto G14 with dual-camera in India

Motorola on Tuesday (August 1) launched the new Moto G14 in India.

The Moto G14 sports a 6.5-inch full HD+(2400×1080p) LCD panel, supports 20:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate 89.47 per cent screen-to-body ratio and the display is protected by Panda glass cover.

The new Motorola phone comes with 3.5mm audio jack, triple slots (two for nano SIMs and microSD), and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by a 12m class 2GHz UNISOC T616 octa-core processor, Mali-G57 GPU, Android 13 OS, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charger.



Moto G14 series. Credit: Motorola



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a dual-camera module— a 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back. It also features an 8MP(f/2.4) on the front.

The company is offering the Moto G14 in two colours— steel grey and sky blue— for Rs 9,999 on Flipkart from August 8 onwards.

Moto G14 vs competitors

The new Motorola phone will be competing with the recently launched Redmi 12, Samsung Galaxy M series, and Tecno Mobiles, among others.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech