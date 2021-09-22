New Redmi Smart TV series launched in India

Xiaomi on Wednesday (September 22) unveiled the new line of the Redmi Smart TV series in India.

It comes in two screen sizes-- 32-inch and 43-inch-with HD Ready (1366×768p) and full HD (1920 × 1080p) resolution, respectively. They support 178-degree viewing angle, Auto Low Latency Mode, and come with 6.5ms response time.

It boasts an in-house image-processing algorithm, Vivid Picture Engine, which promises to offer accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts, and pinpoint precision in color reproduction, with an aim to offer the best picture performance in its class.

Furthermore, the Redmi TV series features customisable picture controls and allows users to adjust the granular display settings.

It comes with two 10W speakers tuned by Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, and support Dolby Atmos pass-through via HDMI eARC.

Inside, the new Redmi Smart TV series ship with Vivid Picture Engine backed by 1.5GHz Amlogic S905X2 Cortex-A53 quad-core processor with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 1GB RAM, and 8GB eMMC internal storage.

They run Android TV 11-based PatchWall 4 user interface. It comes integrated with IMDb ratings. The new PatchWall now supports more than 75 free live channels and Universal Search across 30 OTT apps.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual-Band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz/5GH, two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, an AV port, and a 3.5 mm jack.

Also, Redmi introducing environmentally friendly packaging for the new smart TVs. The users can assemble their boxes for various other uses, such as storage units, small tables or cat house.

The new Redmi Smart TV 32-inch costs Rs 15,999 and the 43-inch model is priced at Rs 25,999 on Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, Amazon and across all offline retail partners. They will be offered big discounts during Amazon's Great Indian Sale in early October.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.