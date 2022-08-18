Nothing Phone(1) gets price hike in India

It's been a little over a month since Nothing launched the company's first-ever handset Phone(1). Despite some disruption during the first sale, it received an overwhelming response from the public.

Now, London-based Nothing Inc, owing to economic constraints, has hiked the prices of the Phone(1) models by Rs 1,000 in India.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns in manufacturing hubs of South East Asia and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, there have been supply constraints of chipsets, other related components, and economic slowdown causing fluctuations in currency valuation in global markets.

This has led to a sharp increase in prices of not just daily essentials but also consumer electronics and automobiles. Though Nothing is assembling the Phone(1) locally through a local partner's factory unit in Tamil Nadu, it could not sustain the launch price for long.

In July 2022, Phone(1) variants—8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM +256GB storage-- were priced Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively.

Now, they will cost Rs 33,999, Rs 36,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.

"Plenty has changed since we started building Phone (1), including economic factors such as fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs. In response to the current climate, we’ve had to make a change to our prices, " Nothing said in a statement.

The Phone(1) flaunts a 6.55-inch full HD+(2400×1080p) OLED screen, recycled aluminium, and Gorilla Glass 5 shield. It supports up to120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also comes with HDR10+ certification, 10-bit colour (support one billion colours), and offers up peak brightness of 1,200 nits. Also, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM slots.

Under the hood, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core processor with 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with up to 45W fast charging support. It also comes with 10W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging capability. It should be noted that the charging coil Glyph also lights up to indicate reverse charging is happening.

The highlight feature of the Phone(1) Glyph interface. The company has incorporated multiple LED lights on the rear side. They will be used to notify users of the calls and messages. The Phone(1) will run Android 12-based Nothing OS and come with a creative Glyph interface. It offers personalised light notifications in sync with 10 different ring tones and notification options.

It also boasts a dual-camera module—a main 50MP (with Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.88, OIS) backed by a 50MP 114-degree ultra-wide camera (with Samsung JN1 sensor, f/2.2, 4cm macro option) with LED flash. It can support up to 4K at 30 fps. And, on the front, it flaunts a 16MP (Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.25) for selfies and video chatting.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.