Nothing Phone(2) to be assembled in India

Nothing Phone(2) to be assembled in India

Nothing Phone (2) is expected to unveiled by the end of June or early July

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 05 2023, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 15:49 ist
Nothing Phone(1). Credit: Nothing

London-based consumer electronics firm Nothing Inc is slated to launch the new generation handset Phone (2) this summer.

To build curiosity among consumers, the company has been revealing key features of the Phone (2). It has claimed the upcoming device will feature Qualcomm's reliable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and last week, it said that several components of the Phone(2) such as the device's alumnium mid-rim, magnets, copper and tin used in internal hardware are made from recycled materials. 

Now, the company has announced the Phone(2) is manufactured in India.


Nothing Phone(2) made in India. Credit: Nothing Inc

“Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering which have led to enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India. Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment towards the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone (2) will be manufactured in India. Also, as a young brand, we have always believed in an earth-first approach. Phone (2) is designed to be one of the most sustainable smartphones in the market, ” said Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India.

It should be noted that Phone(1) too, is being assembled at the company's supply partner factory unit in Tamil Nadu. 

besides the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Nothing's new Phone(2) is said to come with upgrades such as a bigger battery, better build quality and improved camera hardware too.

Read more | Nothing Phone(2) scores good on sustainability progress

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Nothing phone
Nothing

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

 