Nothing Phone(2) to be assembled in India

London-based consumer electronics firm Nothing Inc is slated to launch the new generation handset Phone (2) this summer.

To build curiosity among consumers, the company has been revealing key features of the Phone (2). It has claimed the upcoming device will feature Qualcomm's reliable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and last week, it said that several components of the Phone(2) such as the device's alumnium mid-rim, magnets, copper and tin used in internal hardware are made from recycled materials.

Now, the company has announced the Phone(2) is manufactured in India.



Nothing Phone(2) made in India. Credit: Nothing Inc



“Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering which have led to enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India. Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment towards the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone (2) will be manufactured in India. Also, as a young brand, we have always believed in an earth-first approach. Phone (2) is designed to be one of the most sustainable smartphones in the market, ” said Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India.

It should be noted that Phone(1) too, is being assembled at the company's supply partner factory unit in Tamil Nadu.

besides the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Nothing's new Phone(2) is said to come with upgrades such as a bigger battery, better build quality and improved camera hardware too.

