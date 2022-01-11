OnePlus 10 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon

Chinese phone-maker OnePlus on Tuesday (January 11) unveiled the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company’s first mobile of the year 2022.

It usually launches new handsets, a little late in the year, but due to the chipset supply shortage, the company had to skip the OnePlus 9T series in the second half of 2021. To compensate for the void, the OnePlus 10 Pro is being introduced quite early to the market.

However, for now, the device will be initially available in China. It comes with a good upgrade over the OnePlus 9 Pro in terms of design language, camera hardware, chipset and battery charging speed.

It sports a 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED (LTPO 2.0) with support for adaptive 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate and promise to deliver peak brightness up to 1300 nits. The display also comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and the device supports dual SIM slots.

On the back, it features a uniquely crafted camera module with three sensors and an LED flash. It also comes with a type-C USB port, stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, dual microphones, and an additional noise-canceling microphone.

Inside, it is powered by 4nm class Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful silicon to date. It is backed by 8GB/12GB RAM LPDDR5 with 128/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 OS (in China) and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

As far as the photography is concerned, it comes with a triple camera module— main 48MP (1/1.43-inch Sony IMX789 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation)+ 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide (1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor) + 8MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4 aperture, OIS 3.3x optical zoom) with LED flash. On the front, it houses 32MP (Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.4) snapper for selfies.

It will be available in two colours- volcanic black and emerald forest. It comes in three configurations—8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage— for t ¥4699 (approx. Rs 54,490), ¥4999 (around Rs 57,969) and ¥5299 yuan (roughly Rs 61,447), respectively.

As of now, there is no official word when the new OnePlus 10 Pro will be introduced in the global market.

In a related development, OnePlus is all set to bring the OnePlus 9RT to India later this week on January 14.

