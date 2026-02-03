<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in West Bengal as part of a money laundering investigation into a case of alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal, officials said.</p>.<p>About ten premises, including those belonging to a state police official Manoranjan Mondal, are being covered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.</p>.'Will set dangerous precedent': Mamata govt urges Supreme Court to dismiss ED's plea in I-PAC raid case.<p>This investigation is different from another alleged coal scam case being probed by the federal probe agency in which it had raided the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata last month.</p>.<p>Some persons identified as Kiran Khan, Sekh Akhtar, Prabir Datta, Mirza H Baig among others are being raided as part of the latest action, the officials said. </p>