OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro 4K smart TV launched in India

After launching the Nord 2T, OnePlus has announced the brand new TV 50 Y1S Pro 4K series in India.

It features 50-inch 4K (3840 x 2160p) LED display with slim bezels around the edges. It supports almost all content formats including HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, and more.

The new OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro 4K is powered by an advanced Gamma Engine, which is said to be capable of smartly tuning the visuals to provide ultra-clear content with dynamic contrast and vibrant colour.

Furthermore, it is backed by MEMC technology and this ensures the fast-moving scenes are enhanced to offer smoother, realistic motion and a more immersive viewing experience.

It runs Android TV 10.0 platform and supports several popular OTT (Over-The-Top) apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLiv, and many more. Also, it comes integrated with the Google Assistant function.

Add to that, it supports the ALLM feature (Auto Low Latency Mode) to offer faster and more interesting gaming experience. The Game Mode allows users to connect their gaming console to the OnePlus TV via HDMI to activate the exclusive ALLM feature and enjoy an immersive gaming experience with decreased latency levels.



OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro 4K. Credit: OnePlus India



It also comes with MultiCast and Google Duo support as a part of the smarter TV experience which is an upgrade from the other TVs in the series.

Also, it features Kids Mode, which will offer more control to parents to monitor what contents will be accessible to the children and also block all age-inappropriate content.

With Smart Connect 2.0 features, users can control the OnePlus TV with the OnePlus phones and Watch. Users can also use a click on their wrist to browse through content, manage the TV volume, and change other settings.

Also, there is a Smart Sleep Control feature that will switch off the OnePlus TV automatically if it senses inactivity over the pre-set time frame.

As far as the audio is concerned, it houses two full-range speakers with a total output of 24W and is tuned by Dolby Audio.

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro costs Rs 32,999 and will be available on Amazon, OnePlus e-store, OnePlus Experience Stores, and the major offline partner store from July 7 onwards in India.

