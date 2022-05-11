Oppo F21 Pro review: Stylish mid-range phone

Last month, Oppo released the two new phones-- F21 Pro LTE and F21 Pro 5G for Rs 22,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively in India. There are minor differences between the two in terms of chipset and front camera. The rest of the features are similar.

DH has received the 4G model of the F21 Pro series and here are our thoughts on Oppo's new mid-range phone.

Design, build quality, and display

Oppo F21 Pro's sunset orange model is an instant eye turner. It is one of the best good-looking phones in its class. It features a faux leather shell on the back and have to say, it is of superior quality. Also, it does a fabulous job of repelling the fingerprint smudges and also offers a great grip for fingers to hold on to the device.

Even the rail around the edges is really sturdy and the flat edge design adds value to the ergonomic design.

Furthermore, the company offers a soft translucent shell cover with the retail box and the screen, which comes incorporated with Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield, it is protected by an additional layer of transparent plastic fiber.



Oppo F21 Pro 4G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



With such measures, Oppo has ensured the device will serve the customer longer. It is well protected against the vagaries of day-to-day life such as scratches from a pen or keys kept in the pocket or even protection against major physical damage caused by accidental fall (from a short distance of three-four feet) on a flat surface.

Also, Oppo has taken a leaf out of the Reno7 Pro design book and has added orbit light around the macro lens of the camera on the back. It produces a breathing light effect whenever you get any new notification or when the device is charging.

This comes in handy, if the phone is kept with a display facing down on the table and you receive a mail or message, the second camera lens lights up to signal you to read the message.

Also, the device comes with three dedicated slots two for nano SIMs and another for the microSD card.



Oppo F21 Pro 4G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it features a 6.43-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) AMOLED display with a pixel density of 409 ppi (pixels per inch). It has a screen-to-body ratio of 85.3 percent and supports a 90Hz refresh rate, and offers a peak brightness of the 800 nits.



Oppo F21 Pro 4G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



I had a good time watching documentaries on the phone in the morning while commuting on the bus. I need not face any issues such as lack of brightness to read messages or even while browsing the internet, and doom scrolling news feed on social media platforms. Overall, I am pretty satisfied with the display quality.

Also, the in-screen fingerprint sensor works fine with less false rejection rate (FRR).

Performance

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which can clock CPU speed up to 2.4Ghz. It is backed by Adreno 610 GPU, Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable via microSD card).

Furthermore, it supports the RAM expansion feature. With this, the user can bump up the physical memory by another 5GB, meaning the device, which comes with 8GB RAM, can be extended to 13GB. However, the user has to ensure there is enough space in the storage.



Oppo F21 Pro's Ram expansion feature and also single-core and multi-core test scores on Geekbench 5.0 performance testing app. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



This will significantly improve the response time of the device in terms of opening apps, switching apps, and operating the camera and other stuff. During the review period, the F21 Pro was able to perform smoothly without any signs of lag-ness, even while playing games.

Also, Oppo has assured that the F21 Pro will get two years of Android OS updates ( Android 13 and 14 up to 2024) and an additional two years of security software support (up to 2026).



Oppo F21 Pro 4G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



As far as the battery life is concerned, it easily lasts a full day under normal usage. It comes with 4,500mAh and 33W charger along with a retail box. It takes around one hour to fully charge the device from zero to reach 100 per cent capacity.



Oppo F21 Pro 4G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Photography

It features a triple-camera module--main 64 MP (f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0-inch sensor, 0.7µm pixel size, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus) backed by 2MP (f/3.3) 30X microscopic sensor and 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash.



Oppo F21 Pro 4G's camera sample (Nope, it's not a bird dropping, but a caterpillar ready to munch on the lemon plant's leaf). Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It takes good pictures in the normal sunny morning and afternoon. I am pretty impressed with colour processing, particularly RGB (Red, Green, and Blue) range. The flowers in the photo have near-accurate colours.



Oppo F21 Pro 4G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Even in the twilight conditions, the images come off decent. However, in the night mode, the pictures seem to have a lot of noise. But, the normal photos with LED flash on, are nice on par with rival brands in its class.



Oppo F21 Pro 4G's camera sample with night mode on. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



There is no ultra-wide angle, the normal wide-angle mode photos cover a lot of area in a single frame. Also, the optical zoom works fine too.



Oppo F21 Pro 4G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it features a 32 MP sensor (f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74-inch sensor, 0.8µm pixel size). It takes pretty nice selfies and there are no complaints at all. It also offers a plethora of superficial filters and tools to enhance facial features such as skin complexion, smoothness, adjust jaw bone, eyes, and even nose too.



Oppo F21 Pro 4G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The portrait mode on both the front and back camera comes off really great. The images come with a clear demarcation between the subject and the background.



Oppo F21 Pro 4G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Again, both the front and back camera can also record videos up to 1080p (full HD) at 30 fps, and thanks to gyro-EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation), the recorded videos were pretty stable even with shaky hands.



Oppo F21 Pro 4G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Final thoughts

The most impressive thing about the new Oppo phone is the premium fiber-leather cover on the back. It not only offers a premium hand-feel but also does an excellent job of repelling fingerprint smudges.

As performance is concerned, it works smoothly and has no pressing issues to complain about. The camera hardware of the F21 Pro is pretty decent for its asking price.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.