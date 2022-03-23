Oppo K10 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 launched in India

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Wednesday (March 23) launched the new budget K10 series handset in India.

Oppo K10 features a 6.59-inch full HD+ (2412 x 1080p) LCD screen with an adaptive refresh rate (30Hz-90Hz) and comes with an IP54 dust-and-water splash-resistant rating. It also comes with three slots-- nano SIM-1, nano SIM-2, and microSD card, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Under-the-hood, it houses 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core CPU, Adreno 610 GPU, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM (+ 5GB expandable), 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable), Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charger support.



Oppo K10 series smartphone. Credit: Oppo India



As far as the photography is concerned, it flaunts a triple camera module--main 50MP (with Samsung JN1 sensor, f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash on the back. On the front, it 16MP (with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0) camera.

Oppo K10 will be available to configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 14,990 and Rs 16,990--from March 29 onwards on Flipkart and Oppo online store. The company is offering discounts to buyers with SBI, Standard Charted, and Bank of Baroda cards for a limited time.



The new Enco Air2 TWS earbuds. Credit: Oppo India



Besides the K10 series phone, Oppo also unveiled the Enco Air2. It is a true wireless stereo(TWS)-class earbuds series. They come packed with a 13.4mm dynamic driver and flaunt a creative and unique translucent jelly case lid design.

It also features a unique Bass Booster for thumping sound. Each bud weighs just 3.5 gram but comes with touch controls, AI noise cancellation for calls, and 80ms low-latency game mode.

The new Enco Air2 earbuds promise to deliver 24-hours long-lasting battery life. It costs Rs 2,499 and go on sale on March 29.

