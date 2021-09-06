Oppo Reno6 5G review: Future-ready phone with impressive camera

Oppo recently launched the company's new phone Reno6 5G series in India.

It features a premium design and is also the first phone to feature MediaTek's latest Dimensity 900 series chipset on a phone in India. It promises to deliver a photography experience and as I mentioned in the headline, it does live up to the hype. Read our detailed review below.

Design, build quality and display:

Oppo's new premium phone flaunts a beautiful Reno Glow design language. The company says it has applied 20 patented crafting technologies to create the phone.

The Aurora model looks lovely in the sunlight and it reflects visually pleasing colours when looked at from different angles. The most impressive aspect is its ability to repel fingerprint smudges. It's the best-looking phone I have seen in 2021 so far.

This unique-looking phone shell is created using the new Diamond Spectrum processor, which involves multiple films featuring different textures and colours, says the company.

Also, the flat edge is ergonomically designed for good grip, so the fingers can hang on to the phone with less worry of dropping it. Though there is a camera bump on the back, I don't complain, as it takes beautiful pictures (more than that later).

Also, the company is offering a soft silicone guard (in the box) for the back, which evens out the camera bump when kept on a flat surface.



Oppo Reno6 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The screen sit flushed flat in the metal frame with an additional layer of screen guard pre-fitted by the company.

It features a slim speaker placed right at the top centre where the screen meets the frame. It is hardly recognisable but offers good clear audio. On the top edge, you will find a lone mic along with two antenna bands.

At the base, you will find the dual-SIM tray placed beside a mic, a Type-C port and a loudspeaker and another antenna band.

On the left, there is another band along with volume rockers. On the opposite side, two more antenna bands nestled above the power button.

On the front, it sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) OLED screen and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. It supports 90Hz refresh rate, and pixel density of 410 ppi (pixels per inch) offers up to 800 nits brightness and is just good enough to read texts and view multi-media contents under bright sunlight.

Also, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor. I didn't face any issues while operating and it does the job fine.

Performance

Oppo Reno6 5G comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core chipset, which clock CPU speed close to 2.4GHz. Also, it is backed by a Mali-G68 MC4 graphics engine, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage.

The phone works smoothly and there was no serious issue such as over-heating while using the device for heavy-duty tasks such as photography or while binging on videos. It comes with a multi-cooling system backed by graphite film on the back of the device for better dissipation of heat.

Also, while gaming, it fared well thanks to Z-axis linear motor that vibrates in sync with playing conditions.



It should be noted that the Oppo Reno6 5G is one of the very phones in the market to offer virtual RAM expansion. You can increase up to 5GB, which will add with 8GB to offer 12GB physical memory. This significantly improves the speed of launching and switching between multiple apps, thereby enhancing the overall user experience.

It runs Android 11- ColorOS 11.3 with many pre-loaded apps. It occupies close to 24GB of the total 128GB storage. However, there is a lot of storage left to accommodate thousands of high-quality photos and videos. Also, the interface is clean and simple.



Oppo Reno6 5G features two series-connected cells with a total capacity of 4,300mAh and it offers a full day's battery life under normal usage.

The company offers a 65W charger in-box and it can fully charge up the phone from zero to 100 per cent under 30 minutes. Also, just five minutes of charging to reach 25 battery capacity and is enough to play videos for four hours.

It supports 5G (n1/n3/n5/n8/n20/n28/n7/n38/n40/n41/n66/n77/n78), Wi-Fi 6.0 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Whenever the necessary infrastructure gets ready, Oppo Reno6 5G will be able to enjoy high-speed internet up to 2.77Gbps.



Photography

Oppo Reno6 5G boasts a triple camera module-- main 64MP (with OmniVision OV64B sensor, f/1.7) backed by an 8MP 119-degree Ultra Wide Lens (with Sony IMX355 sensor with f/2.2) with 2MP macro camera (with OmniVision OV02B10 sensor, f/2.4) with LED flash and a dedicated colour temperature sensor on the back.



Oppo Reno6 5G camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





It takes brilliant photos under all light conditions. As you can see in the sample pictures, the phone aces in capturing details such as water droplets on the flower, the pattern with good clarity. Even the colours look warm, really good for sharing on social media platforms.



Oppo Reno6 5G camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





Even the night mode shots too look great. Also, it is capable of recording high-resolution videos with the bokeh effect. It is one of the very few to offer support such capability. It can record up to up 4K video (at 30 frames per second).



Oppo Reno6 5G camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





On the front, The Reno6 5G features a 32MP (f/2.4) with a 26mm (wide) lens, a 1/2.8-inch sensor, 0.8µm (pixel size). It takes pretty good selfies and offers a lot of filters and editing tools to improve the facial colour tone and make it good for sharing on Instagram.



Oppo Reno6 5G camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





Also, it has an 85-degree field of view, which comes in handy for taking group selfies.



Oppo Reno6 5G camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





Final thoughts



Oppo Reno6 5G checks most of the boxes-- impressive design and build quality, reliable processor, a full day's battery life and the camera is just best in its class.

