Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Pigeon feeding is humane': PETA India writes to Fadnavis on kabutarkhana row

“Pigeon feeding is a humane and meaningful tradition, and solutions that are both compassionate and practical exist,” says PETA India Senior Policy Advisor Ujjwal Agrain.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 03:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 03:51 IST
India NewsMumbaipigeonsDevendra FadnavisPETA India

Follow us on :

Follow Us