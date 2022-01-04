Realme GT 2, Pro launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon

As promised, Realme on Tuesday (January 4) unveiled the much-anticipated premium smartphone Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro series in China.

The top-end model Realme GT 2 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED Flat Display with LTPO 2.0 technology. It also supports the adaptive display refresh rate 1Hz-120Hz.

Inside, it runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and is powered by 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon backed by Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling technology for smooth performance and dissipate over-heating during power-intensive tasks such as 4K video recording. It also houses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger support.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a triple camera module-- one main 50MP (with Sony IMX766, all-pixel Omni-directional PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus and OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by ultra-wide 150-degree 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor and a 40x micro-lens camera.

It will be offered in three variants-- 8GB RAM +128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and four colors - Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black and Titanium Blue. Its prices start at ¥3899 (approx. Rs 45,632).



The new GT 2 series. Credit: Realme India



On the other hand, the regular Realme GT 2 sports a 6.7-inch E4 AMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate, stainless steel vapor cooling plus, GT Mode 3.0 and is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 888 5G chipset.

It will have the same camera hardware as the Pro model. The Realme GT 2 will be available in three variants-- 8GB RAM +128GB storage, 8GB RAM +256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and four colors - Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue. Its price starts at ¥2599 (approx. Rs 30,417).

There is no official word on when the new Realme GT 2 series will arrive in India as yet.

