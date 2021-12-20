Realme GT Neo 2 review: Reliable mid-range camera phone

After launching the premium Realme GT and GT Master Edition series, Realme, in a bid to offer more variety to consumers introduced the GT Neo 2 in India.

With a starting price of Rs 31,999, it comes with a decent set of specifications. Does it deliver? Let's check it out.

Design, build quality and display

DH received the black variant of the Realme GT Neo 2. It features a smooth surface on the shell and thanks to the frosted glass finish, the device is able to repel the fingerprint smudges effectively.

The company also offers an opaque grey silicone cover with the retail box. It is soft and capable of safeguarding the device from accidental falls.

Add to that, the front panel is well protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield. I am happy to note that during the entire testing period, I was able to keep the display scratch-free.

Realme GT Neo 2 sports a 6.62-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080) E4 AMOLED display with support for HDR10+ content. It also offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits, which makes the reading experience better on the phone under direct sunlight.



Realme GT Neo 2. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



With support for up to 120 Hz refresh rate, I had a good time reading news, browsing the web on the device. Even the gaming experience too goes a notch up compared to most of the phones, which come capped at 60Hz refresh rate.

The device also boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor. I am mighty impressed with the quick response to the finger impression and also most importantly, unlocks the screen with low false rejection rate.

Performance

Inside, it houses a reliable 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) 870 chipset backed by Adreno 650 graphics engine, Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 OS, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The device works smoothly without any fuss. Evening gaming experience too, the device did not show any sign of lag-ness while playing the Asphalt 9: Legends.

As mentioned in my first impression copy, Realme GT Neo 2 supports multiple Standalone (SA)/Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G bands--n1,n3,n5,n8,n28A,n41,n77 and n78. Whenever the infrastructure gets ready, device users can be able to experience high-speed internet up to 7.5 Gbps speed.



Realme GT Neo 2. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Furthermore, comes with new-age Wi-Fi 6 technology to ensure stronger internet connectivity with the latest Wi-Fi routers at home and the office.

With a massive 5,000mAh battery, it consistently lasted more than a day under normal usage. Even if you watched videos or played games more than usual, it will still be able to last a full day.

Another impressive aspect is that the device's retail package comes with a super-fast 65W charger. It can fully power up the phone from zero to 100 per cent under 40 minutes.

Photography



Realme GT Neo 2 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Realme GT Neo 2 houses triple camera module-- 64 MP( f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73-inch lens, 0.8µm pixel size, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto-Focus) backed by an 8MP (f/2.3, 16mm, 119-degree (ultrawide), 1/4.0-inch lens size, 1.12µm pixel size) and a 2 MP macro( f/2.4) with LED flash. It also supports 4K video recording at 30/60 frames per second (fps) and full HD (1080p) at 30fps.



Realme GT Neo 2 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It captures great photos with colors closer to natural and there was less case of over-saturation, which we see particularly for subjects such as flowers. The wide-angle shots too come good with more coverage of the area in the frame.



Realme GT Neo 2 camera sample with night mode on. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



In the night mode, the picture quality is decent for its asking price. Under the normal mode with LED flash on, the photos do come good.



Realme GT Neo 2 camera sample with just the LED flash on. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Thanks to gyro-EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation), feature the video recording quality is up to the mark and stable too.



Realme GT Neo 2 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, Realme GT Neo 2 features a 16 MP ( f/2.5, 26mm wide, 1/3.09-inch lens size, and 1.0µm pixel size). It takes pretty decent photos in natural light conditions.



Realme GT Neo 2 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Additionally, the phone's native camera offers value-added editing tools to improve selfies such as skin smoothening, adjusting the size of the cheeks, eyes, nose, chin, head, and more.

Final thoughts

Realme GT Neo 2 is a decent upper mid-range phone for its price. The device ticks all the boxes in terms of smooth performance, good camera, and full day battery life. Also, the display and build quality are note-worthy too.



Realme GT Neo 2. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It comes in two configuration-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage -- Rs 31,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively.

