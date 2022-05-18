Realme Narzo 50, 50 Pro 5G series launched in India

Emerging smartphone-maker Realme on Wednesday (May 18) unveiled the new line of budget 5G mobiles Narzo 50 and 50 Pro series.

The generic Realme Narzo 50 comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2408 × 1080p) LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card), side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it features 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core CPU with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable), 5000mAh (typical) battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging support.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a triple-camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.79) + 2MP B&W portrait sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it features 8MP (f/2.0).

On the other hand, the top-end Realme Narzo 50 Pro features a 6.43-inch full HD+(2400×1080p) AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, which supports peak brightness up to 1000 nits. Also, it comes with dual-SIM slots, boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor with a heart rate tracker, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.



Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G series. Credit: Realme India



The new phone houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

It comes with triple-camera module-- main 48MP (with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) + 2MP 4cm macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features 16MP (f/2.4).

The new Realme Narzo 50 5G comes in two colours-- hyper black and hyper blue. It will be available in three configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively, on Amazon on May 24 onwards.

The new Realme 50 Pro 5G comes in two colours-- hyper black and hyper blue. It will be available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- Rs 21,999, and Rs 23,999, respectively, on Amazon on May 26 onwards.

