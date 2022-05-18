Realme Narzo 50, 50 Pro 5G series launched in India

Realme Narzo 50, 50 Pro 5G series launched in India

The new Realme Narzo 50 series price starts at Rs 15,999 in India

  • May 18 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 15:43 ist

Emerging smartphone-maker Realme on Wednesday (May 18) unveiled the new line of budget 5G mobiles Narzo 50 and 50 Pro series.

The generic Realme Narzo 50 comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2408 × 1080p) LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card), side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it features 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core CPU with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable), 5000mAh (typical) battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging support.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a triple-camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.79) + 2MP B&W portrait sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it features 8MP (f/2.0).

On the other hand, the top-end Realme Narzo 50 Pro features a 6.43-inch full HD+(2400×1080p) AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, which supports peak brightness up to 1000 nits. Also, it comes with dual-SIM slots, boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor with a heart rate tracker, and is protected by  Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. 


Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G series. Credit: Realme India

The new phone houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0,  6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

It comes with triple-camera module-- main 48MP (with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79) +  8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) + 2MP 4cm macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features 16MP (f/2.4).

The new Realme Narzo 50 5G comes in two colours-- hyper black and hyper blue. It will be available in three configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively, on Amazon on May 24 onwards.

The new Realme 50 Pro 5G comes in two colours-- hyper black and hyper blue. It will be available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- Rs 21,999, and Rs 23,999, respectively, on Amazon on May 26 onwards.

