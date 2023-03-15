Samsung Galaxy A54, A34 series make global debut

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Wednesday (March 15) launched two new premium mid-range Galaxy A54 and A34 series.

It is very hard to differentiate the Samsung Galaxy A54 and A34, as they feature identical design language and guess what they take inspiration from the premium Galaxy S23 (& 23 Plus).

They sport vertically aligned islands-like circular cameras on the back. Even on the front, they feature a punch-hole camera at the top centre.

However, the similarity ends there. They come with different screen sizes and internal hardware.

The Galaxy A54 sports a 6.4-inch super AMOLED full HD+ display and the Galaxy A34 comes with a bigger 6.6-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen.

They both support 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster, which ensures the viewing experience remains the same in all light conditions. Based on sensors, it can sense the light intensity of the room and accordingly set the brightness level.



Samsung Galaxy A54 series. Credit: Samsung



Inside, the Galaxy A54 is powered by Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, whereas the A34 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 octa-core chipset. And, they both feature a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging capability.

The Galaxy A54 boasts a triple camera module-- 50MP main camera (f/1.8, autofocus, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide fixed-focus camera and 5MP macro sensor (f/2.4, fixed focus) with LED flash on the back. And, it also houses a 32MP front camera for selfies and video chatting.

The Galaxy A34 houses a triple camera module-- a 48MP main camera (f/1.8, autofocus, OIS) backed by 8MP (f/2.2, fixed focus) and 5MP macro sensor (f/2.4, fixed focus) with LED flash on the back. It also comes with 13MP (f/2.2) fixed-focus front camera.

Samsung's new phones run Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS and are guaranteed to get four years of Android OS support (up to Android 17) and five years of security software support (up to the year 2028).

They come hybrid dual-SIM slot (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card, expandable up to 1TB).



Samsung Galaxy A34 series. Credit: Samsung



The Galaxy A34 and A54 series come in three configurations 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, with prices starting from £349 and £449, respectively.

The Galaxy A34 will be available in four colours-- lime, graphite, violet, and silver. Whereas the Galaxy A54 is coming in four colours-- -- lime, graphite, violet, and white.

Samsung is expected to reveal the price of the newly launched devices for the Indian market later this week.

