Samsung Galaxy F22 with massive battery, 48MP quad-camera launched in India

Leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Tuesday (July 6) launched the new mid-range handset Galaxy F22 in India.

Samsung's Galaxy F2 sports a 6.54-inch super AMOLED HD+ Infinity-U screen with a 90hz display refresh rate. It also supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a facial recognition-based biometric security through a front camera.

Inside, it comes packed with MediaTek G80 octa-core chipset, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and supports three dedicated slots for-- nano SIM-1, nano SIM-2, and microSD card (up to 1TB).

The USP of the Galaxy F22 is the mammoth battery capacity. It houses a 6,000mAh cell and promises to deliver close to 45 hours of talk time, up to 133 hours of audio music playtime.

Users can do internet surfing for close to 29 hours of the internet (Wi-Fi and LTE) and the phone also support up to 35 hours of video playback. The retail box comes with a 15W charger, but it also supports a 25W charger.



The Galaxy F22's denim blue colour variant. Credit: Samsung



Samsung's new phone also boasts a quad-camera module-- a main 48MP sensor with 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors. It is backed by an LED flash. On the front, it features 13MP snapper for selfies and video chatting.

Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in two colours Denim Blue and Denim Black. It will be available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,499 from July 13 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy F22 vs competition

The new Galaxy F22 will be up against the Redmi Note 10 series, Realme Narzo 30 LTE, Nokia G20, and Motorola Moto G40, among others.

