Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G review: Feature-rich innovative phone

Recently, Samsung launched the company's most premium phone Galaxy Z Fold2 in India for Rs 1,49,999. It comes with a lot of improvement over the predecessor both in terms of design and internal hardware.

I have spent quite a good amount of time with the new Galaxy Z Fold2 and here are my thoughts.

Design, build quality, and display:

One of the biggest changes we notice in the Galaxy Z Fold2, the large front cover display. Compared to the first-generation model, which comes with 4.6-inch HD+ AMOLED. Its successor has a 6.2-inch HD+ (2260 x 816p) super AMOLED cover display with a pixel density of 386 ppi (pixels per inch) and a 10MP camera. This is so much better to use for typing messages, even see the notifications, and most importantly during the photography sessions. The bigger viewfinder on-screen allows us to know clearly how much scene information is being captured on the camera.

Inside, it has a wider edge-to-edge 7.6-inch ultra-thin QXGA+(2208 x 1768p) 2X dynamic AMOLED infinity flex screen with a 22.5:18 aspect ratio, pixel density of 373 ppi. The big notch at the top right corner seen in the predecessor has been replaced with a smaller 10MP sensor, thereby increasing the area of the functional display.



The new Galaxy Z Fold2. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The screen supports up to 120Hz display refresh rate and this improves the viewing experience several notches up compared to other phones in its class. I had a delightful time watching high-resolution content and playing games on the large screen. Initially, I couldn't help but notice the crease in the middle of the foldable display, but after a few hours, I, like most people forget about its existence while operating the phone.

Another big change that has happened with the Galaxy Z Fold2 is the improved hideaway hinge that holds the ultra-thin glass of the phone. The company has used a new quad CAM mechanism to integrate the hinge with the device body. This technology allows all-new Flex mode experiences, wherein users can bend the phone at different angles (between 75 and 115 degrees) and yet stay stable without falling on the back due to its weight (282g). This comes handy while typing messaging on the widescreen.

Also, a tiny brush with minute bristles is placed within the gap between the body and hinge housing to repel dust and undesirable particles. The gap is much smaller than on the Galaxy Z Flip and the company noted that it has employed revolutionary slim cutting technology, modified fiber composition, and adjusted fiber density. This will further improve the durability of the device.

It has a volume rocker on the right side and just below, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which doubles up as the power button. It does a fine job in terms of quick response to the thumb touch and happy to note that it has a low false rejection rate.

The Mystic Bronze model like the Galaxy Note20 series looks gorgeous in the sunlight and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus on the cover display, the sturdiest screen guard in the industry. However, the metallic back is layered with Gorilla Glass 6 on top.

The only qualm is that the company is not offering the cover case with retail box and users have to shell out Rs 4,999 on Samsung's premium leather cover for the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Performance:

Unlike the other Samsung premium phones in India, which come with Exynos chipset, the company is offering the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with Snapdragon 865 Plus, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful processor inside Android phone in the industry. It is backed by Android 10-based OneUI 2.5, 12GB RAM, and 256 storage. The Galaxy Z Fold2 works buttery smooth whatever you throw at it.

Playing graphics-rich Asphalt 9: Legends- Epic Arcade Car Racing Game was fun and also, the loud car engine sounds beaming out from two speakers one each at opposite sides in the landscape mode, made it an enthralling experience.

On Geekbench, the Galaxy Z Fold2 scored an impressive 982 and 3056 points on single-core and multi-core tests. Also, Microsoft Office apps integration and DeX wireless connectivity features improve productivity.

Rest assured, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is will serve you well in terms of performing any tasks.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 houses a 4,500mAh battery and it will easily last one full day under normal usage. The retail box comes with a 25W charger and the device also supports wireless charging as well.

Also, the device comes with a 5G modem. Initially, it may not be useful for Indian consumers, but when traveling to Europe or North America when the Covid-19 situation improves, it will come in handy to experience the super-fast internet.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Camera:



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 camera sample in the night with just the LED flash support. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The Galaxy Z Fold 2 may not have top-of-the-line camera hardware as the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, but it is still better than several other premium phones in the market. It comes with a triple camera module-- Ultra Wide 12MP (f/2.2, the pixel size of 1.12μm, 123-degree FOV), a wide-angle 12MP (with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f/1.8, Pixel size of 1.8μm, 83-degree FOV) and a 12MP Telephoto Camera ( with PDAF, f/2.4, OIS Optical Image Stabilisation, the pixel size of 1.0μm, 45-degree FOV). It also supports Dual OIS, 0.5x out and 2x optical zoom, Up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, and Tracking AF.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It takes brilliant photos in the sunlight and at night as well. The subject, particularly the flowers come out with really rich colours, and also the edge detection capability of the phone during portrait mode is good too, provided you have a stable hand.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 camera sample with Night mode on. Credit DH Photo/ KVN Rohit



Even the ultra-wide-angle and zoom photos are decent.

Both the cover screen and the inside display have a 10MP camera and they take good decent photos under natural sunlight conditions. The company is offering a lot of editing tools and Augmented Reality (AR) tools, in turn, a somber photography session into a fun activity.

Final thoughts

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is a well-refined sequel to the first generation model and is built to last longer. Also, unlike other rival brands, Samsung hasn't compromised on internal hardware to meet the phone's innovative folding design feat. It has incorporated the powerful Qualcomm processor, long-lasting battery, and really good cameras on par with premium phones.

If you are looking for a true premium phone with stand-out features, go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2. It is the best futuristic hybrid mobile in the market and worth every penny.

